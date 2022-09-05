সোমবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

A Look At 5 Onscreen Teacher-Student Jodis

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ২:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
aamir khan rani mukerji


It is that time of year again when students in schools and colleges get to play the roles of their teachers for a day while planning and executing special performances for them. We all have a teacher who we look up to and who teaches us valuable lessons about life. Their impact inspires, supports, and motivates us for the rest of our lives. Such teachers, who develop strong bonds with their students and help in improving the learning environment are really special and are remembered forever.

This relationship between a teacher and a student is frequently portrayed as invincible in films, especially in Bollywood. We’ve seen stories where teachers go beyond their duties to impart their knowledge to the students and make them capable of navigating their path in this world.

Ishaan Awasthi And Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Taare Zameen Par)

Taare Zameen Par (2007) is about Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), an 8-year-old boy having dyslexia and his art teacher Ram (Aamir Khan). The aspects of a student-teacher relationship are beautifully captured with Ram doing everything in his capability to help his student overcome the difficulties of dyslexia. He makes Ishaan come out of his shell after receiving the right remedial teaching for his condition.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/HgxIZRLalm0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Vaibhav And Jeetu Bhaiya (Kota Factory)

Vaibhav (Mayur More) and his Physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar), were Kota Factory’s most popular characters, and why not? The bonding between Vaibhav and Jeetu Bhaiya shows the former’s growth trajectory as he settled into the world of IIT-JEE preparations in Kota. Jeetu Bhaiya’s character was written in the story as an “agony aunt,” as mentioned in one of the episodes.

Michelle McNally And Debraj Sahai (Black)

The plot of Black (2005) revolves around Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), a deaf and blind woman whose teacher Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan) works hard to help her understand the language and words and also communicate better. In the end, he turns into her steadfast ally and brings hope and light into her life.

Naina And Her students of 9F (Hichki)

2018 film Hichki tells the story of Naina (Rani Mukerji), a teacher with Tourette syndrome who educates a group of poor students. While many teachers had failed to handle them, Naina proves to be their saviour. She not only reformed them into excellent students, but she also demonstrated that every student is special.

Faizal “Faizi” Abdul Razak And Kareem Ustad (Ustad Hotel)

While discussing a teacher-student bond, we certainly cannot miss Faizi and Kareen from ‘Ustad Hotel,’ a popular Malayalam film. Faizi, played by Dulquer Salmaan, falls back upon his grandfather Kareem Ustad (Thilakan), known as Ustad – who runs a local hotel near the beach. The film then depicts Ustad as Fazi’s mentor, teaching Faizi the significance of food, love, and compassion in life.

Source link

