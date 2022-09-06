মঙ্গলবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Avesh Khan out of remainder of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar drafted in | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ১১:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1662485157 photo


NEW DELHI: Pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to fever related illness, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday.
Seamer Deepak Chahar, who was in stand by for the tournament, has been drafted in.
“Avesh has fever and he has also got sinus related problems which has escalated post illness. It will not be possible for him to take further part in the tournament. Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in THE main squad,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Avesh has been in poor form since the tour of West Indies and the Indian team management’s worries increased after he was hit for 50-plus runs by Hong Kong batters.
He was ruled out of the Pakistan game due to fever but coach Rahul Dravid had expected him to get fit for the remaining games.
With Avesh’s sinusitis problems surfacing, the medical team had no option but to rule him out.
However in Chahar, India has a very potent swing bowler, who has a knack of picking wickets in Powerplay overs.
He recently made a comeback during the tour of Zimbabwe where he played two 50-over games.
Since the Asia Cup squad was announced before the Zimbabwe tour, the selectors couldn’t pick him in the primary squad as his match fitness wasn’t proved by then.
“In any case, Deepak’s comeback was a matter of time as before injury he was ahead in the pecking order compared to Avesh. Yes, it’s an unfortunate circumstance that our fast bowler is out and we hope Avesh is fit before the Australia series,” the source said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 603153641458339
করোনার চেয়েও ভয়াবহ দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতি : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg23
বাবাকে খুন করে পালিয়ে গেল ছেলে
বাংলাদেশ
1662514069 photo
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: India all but out of Asia Cup after Sri Lanka outsmart Rohit Sharma’s men in another thriller | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
download 1 4
এই পদ্ধতিতেই সুগাম পেশিবহুল শরীর পাবেন অতি সহজেই ৷ These are the way that can bring good thing. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
jio airtel vi 2

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500

 1628220758 cropped image

Tej Pratap Yadav’s Assembly Membership Challenged

 1626112266 shutterstock 665312275

Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

 wm CTG Left Alliance Procession 29 03 2022

‘বিএনপি-জামায়াত-আ.লীগকে চিনি, ভর করার সুযোগ নেই’

 Untitled 66

রাতে কলা খেলে ঠান্ডা লেগে যেতে পারে! এই ধারণা কি আদৌ যুক্তিযুক্ত? – News18 Bangla

 wm Dipu moni

‘সরকারি নির্দেশনা না মানা শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান মনিটরিং করা হচ্ছে’

 1659373260 photo

Ace spinner Rashid Khan part of Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is | Cricket News

 received 572508090761231

সাপাহার প্রতিবন্ধী বিদ্যালয়ে হুইল চেয়ার বিতরণ

 1623812652 pjimage 2021 06 15t205124.485

Best Movies Of The Filmmaker You Must Watch

 wm russia ukraine

রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেনের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী তুরস্কে