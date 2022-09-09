BTS V Stuns With His Stylish Avatar For a Magazine Photoshoot and It Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

Korean feature of a popular magazine has revealed the cover of its October edition featuring BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. The singer is definitely rocking his first solo cover for the high-end magazine. In the picture that was also shared on social media, Kim Taehyung looks absolutely dashing as he poses for the camera. The side-angle profile of V perfectly highlights his features. He can be seen wearing a button-down white shirt flaunting his bare chest that he paired it with a black coat.

The caption of the post read: “V’s present, An Icon of an era, V and Vogue meet again. Releasing the coVer that will be remembered for ages.”

The high-end magazine earlier also dropped two more glimpses from the photoshoot. In the photo, Kim Taehyung looked dapper in a grey patterned woolen vest paired with denim. He layered his look with a denim jacket and accessorised with two belts.

The ARMY had been patiently waiting for the magazine after Vogue Korea’s fashion director Eunyoung Sohn earlier shared a photo on an Instagram story about the possible collaboration with V. However, the fashion director had deleted the story shortly afterward. In the photo, a sheet was seen laying on the table that read ‘VxVogue’.

V x Vogue Korea! styling reference 👀

“It’s a big day…” Whatever it is we are excited 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/3P38DVrbhl — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) August 27, 2022

Following the cover reveal, the magazine shared the schedule. The next event titled V 2021 is scheduled for September 13. The teaser for the film magazine is set to release on September 16 and the full interview and editorial is set on September 19. On September 22, the full film will be released.

Talking about BTS boys, the group released their last album, Proof in June this year. Proof was the first anthology album of the K-pop band featuring ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ as the lead single. Later in the same month, the boys announced that they were taking a break from making music as a group, and would focus on individual projects in the recent future.

