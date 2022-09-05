সোমবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Congress Chief Should Be from Gandhi Family, Says RS Member Pramod Tiwari

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
pramositsgs


Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari on Monday said someone from the Gandhi family should be the party’s president, stressing that there will be a fragmentation in the party if it doesn’t happen.

Election for the post of Congress chief will be held on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.

“Gandhi family should lead the Congress, it is my wish… I am not talking about Congressmen, it is my own wish,” Tiwari told reporters here when asked about the new Congress president. He further said, “And the reason for this is that whenever the Congress president is not from the Gandhi family, there is fragmentation within the party.”

Tiwari avoided answering ‘who would be the president, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’, saying, “I am talking about the Gandhi family.” Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, Tiwari said, “The Congress brought around 27 crore people out of the poverty line during its rule at the Centre, while the BJP, during its eight-year rule, pushed back 23 crore people below poverty line.”

Accusing the BJP of dividing the society, the senior Congress leader said, “The country is being divided on the basis of caste, religion, language, food and dress. For this, planning is done in Delhi and later it is implemented.”

“They (BJP) are trying to ruin the country by doing this. The working style of BJP is similar to that of the British East India Company. The British also ruled by dividing in the name of caste, religion, language, and region, and the same is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party today,” he alleged.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 603153641458339
করোনার চেয়েও ভয়াবহ দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতি : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg23
বাবাকে খুন করে পালিয়ে গেল ছেলে
বাংলাদেশ
1662514069 photo
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: India all but out of Asia Cup after Sri Lanka outsmart Rohit Sharma’s men in another thriller | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
download 1 4
এই পদ্ধতিতেই সুগাম পেশিবহুল শরীর পাবেন অতি সহজেই ৷ These are the way that can bring good thing. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm BNP Program at Diploma Engineers Institution 27 02 2022 1

একানব্বইয়ের মতো নির্বাচন চায় বিএনপি

 1624385594 navjot singh sidhu

After Rahul Gandhi Dismisses ‘Fuss’ Over ‘No Meeting’, Navjot Singh Sidhu May Get Time With Cong Leader Today

 wm 154768229 4083395941711647 5176757901784865459 n

পারিবারিক কলহের জেরে স্বামীর ছুরিকাঘাতে স্ত্রী খুন

 New Project 7 41

Personal hygiene in summer : বাহুমূল থেকে গোপনাঙ্গ, জানুন ব্যক্তিগত স্বাস্থ্যবিধি মেনে গরমে পরিচ্ছন্ন থাকার উপায়

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

মমেকে করোনা ও উপসর্গে আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু

 alies

Mystery of Aliens: ভিনগ্রহের প্রাণীদের খুঁজতে নয়া মিশন NASA-র, ভর্তি করা হচ্ছে ‘পুরুত মশায়’

 received 2178892195602106

রাজশাহীতে প্রতিবন্ধী সর্বোনিম্ন দুই হাজার টাকা করার দাবী

 1635934592 photo

Honoured to be awarded Khel Ratna, says Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra | More sports News

 Photo Daraz Bangladesh donates 1000 Reusable Sanitary Napkins on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day

মেন্সট্রুয়াল হাইজিন ডে’তে এক হাজার স্যানিটারি ন্যাপকিন বিতরণ করল দারাজ

 vishal 1

Mardaani 2 Actor Vishal Jethwa Recalls Being Scared of Talking to Shefali Shah During Human Shoot