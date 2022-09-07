As actor-director Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 73rd birthday on September 6 with his son Hrithik Roshan and family, an old interview of him resurfaced on the internet. Rakesh had previously, in an interview with DNA in 2017, admitted that he forced Hrithik to travel in taxis, autos and buses. He also said that he wanted his son to pursue his goals because he had failed as an actor.

Rakesh shared, “Hrithik has worked really hard. I failed as an actor. But like any parent, I wanted my son to live my dreams. He has done the things I could not do in my life. He’s a superstar, he is idolised by so many across the world. But he’s my son and he makes me a proud father. He has had his ups and downs in his career and I feel it should always happen because that’s how he will learn from his mistakes”.

After graduating from college, Hrithik Roshan began working as an assistant director with his father on Karan Arjun. He never sat with Rakesh Roshan for lunch or dinner because of his rigorous rules with him. Additionally, Hrithik was not permitted to ride in Rakesh Roshan’s vehicles.

He said, “After graduating from college, he was selected to learn special effects abroad. But he chose to be here and started working with me on Karan Arjun. As an assistant director. I was very strict with him. I made sure he would not sit with us for lunches or dinners. He would not travel in my car. Instead, he would travel with the other ADs, in taxis, autos or buses.”

“We would be having breakfast on the same table at home, but on the set, he was not my son, but just another assistant. He would have to share a room with three other people and have food with them. That’s the way I thought he would learn much better,” the filmmaker added.

Rakesh has appeared in movies like Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada and Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha. However, the films that he directed, such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Karan Arjun, are some of his most renowned works (1995). Hrithik was the star of his most recent flicks as a director. Rakesh once remarked that Hrithik had accomplished things in life that he had never been able to.

Besides the movie Karan Arjun, which starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik has worked with Rakesh on the movies Khel (1992) and Koyla (1997). Hrithik was then cast in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel who made her Bollywood debut in the movie.

