বুধবার , ১৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India go down 0-3 to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৪, ২০২২ ৮:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1663122191 photo


KATHMANDU: The Indian women’s team suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of Bangladesh in its third and final group match of the SAFF Women’s Championship on Tuesday.
MS Jahan Shopna netted a brace for Bangladesh, while Srimoti Sarkar got one to her name, to hand the defeat to India.
However, the defeat had no impact on India’s semi-final qualification, as the Blue Tigresses had already booked their spot in the last four, where they are set to take on Nepal on Saturday at the same venue.
Bangladesh had the early impetus, and took the lead in the 12th minute, when Sarkar threaded a ball through to Shopna, who slotted in between two defenders, and sent it past the keeper, to put her side in the lead.
India had their first chance of the game on the 19th, when Anju Tamang earned a free-kick 22 yards from goal. Youngster Priyangka Devi stepped up to the dead ball, but curled it just wide of the woodwork.
Minutes later, Sarkar doubled Bangladesh’s lead, as she darted into the Indian box from the left flank and finished past the keeper.
India tried to attempt several long diagonals to catch the Bangladeshi high-line off guard, but to no avail, as the first half soon came to an end with the latter taking a two-goal lead into the tunnel.
The Blue Tigresses started off well in the second half, and soon earned a free-kick on the right flank, that was sent in by Priyangka, towards Renu, who had broken free of her marker.
However, the ball took an awkward bounce off the turn, ricocheted off Renu’s stomach and went safely into Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma’s hands.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

president 20220914084933
রোগীদের বিদেশ নির্ভরতা কমাবে সুপার স্পেশালাইজড 
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chattagram Metropolitan Police CMP Logo 09 02 2021
শিশুকে মিথ্যা মামলায় ফাঁসানো ২ এসআইকে গ্রেফতারের নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
1663122191 photo
India go down 0-3 to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship | Football News
খেলাধুলা
ed 3
নবমীতে নস্টালজিক, বাজিমাত করবে ঠাকুমা-দিদিমার হেঁশেল থেকে আমোদী পোলাও, রইল রেসিপি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1693867424313968
আনোয়ারায় পুকুরে ডুবে নিহত দুই শিশুর পরিবারের পাশে উপজেলা প্রশাসন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বাংলাদেশ

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বাংলাদেশ

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
munno ceramic

টপটেন গেইনারের শীর্ষে মুন্নু সিরামিকস – Corporate Sangbad

 wrap 6

Karan Johar Visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat; Madalsa Sharma Opens Up on Casting Couch Situation

 received 1916151971906401

বাঁশখালীতে এস.এস পাওয়ার প্ল্যান্টে হতাহতদের পরিবারের মাঝে চেক বিতরণ

 pjimage 26

These Bollywood Actresses Look Hot in Sarees, See Pics

 covid 19

Antiviral Pills for Covid-19 Could be Game Changer in 2022, Says WHO

 বাঙালী মুসলিমের বুদ্ধিবৃত্তিক ব্যর্থতা

বাঙালী মুসলিমের বুদ্ধিবৃত্তিক ব্যর্থতা

 facebook

১ অক্টোবর থেকে জনপ্রিয় এই ফিচার বন্ধ করতে চলেছে Facebook! জানুন বিশদে

 thai leader 16522477393x2 19

টেনসর চিপসেটের সঙ্গে দেশে আসছে Google Pixel 6a

 bjp flag

Entire Country Agrees with Prashant Kishor’s Comments That BJP Not Going Anywhere: BJP

 eyes

নিয়মিত লেন্স পরেন? খেয়াল রাখুন এই বিষয়গুলি – News18 Bangla