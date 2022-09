It was an ‘honour to share all these years’ with Federer, says Nadal | Tennis News

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we k… https://t.co/LxMqAqe65D — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) 1663257732000

MADRID: Rafael Nadal said it was “an honour” to share “amazing moments” with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.“Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.“It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”