K-pop Star IU Donates 200mn Won to Charity To Celebrate 14th Debut Anniversary

South Korean singer and actress IU recently celebrated her 14-year debut anniversary by donating 200 million won (Rs 1,14,69,672) to charity. According to her agency EDAM Entertainment, the singer used the name ‘IUaena’ – a combination of her name and the name of her fan club ‘Uaena’ – to donate 100 million won to the Asan Social Welfare Foundation and 100 million won to the Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association.

The Asan Social Welfare Foundation donation will be used to pay for the cancer treatment for women and children with financial difficulties, while the Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association donation will help support young people preparing for financial independence.

“With Uaena, who have given me miracles both big and small for the past 15 years, I am sharing warmth again this year with a heart full of gratitude. […] I hope that our hearts will come together to bring another little miracle to someone,” IU commented in a statement. “All the time I’d been able to spend with Uaena over the past 15 years was my ‘golden hour.’ Thank you, and I love you so much.”

IU also held a two-day solo concert titled The Golden Hour at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on the occasion of her debut anniversary. This was her first in-person concert in three years.

BTS member Jungkook is known to be a fan of the South Korean idol. The Golden Maknae of Bangtan has often expressed his admiration for the singer and he was recently spotted at her concert, proving he is the ultimate fanboy. On the first day of her concert, September 17, fans spotted Jungkook in the crowd and quickly took to social media to share photos of the same.

