সোমবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

K-pop Star IU Donates 200mn Won to Charity To Celebrate 14th Debut Anniversary

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৯, ২০২২ ১২:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
iu


Last Updated: September 18, 2022, 23:30 IST

Singer IU has donated 200 million won to charity on her 14th debut anniversary.

Singer IU has donated 200 million won to charity on her 14th debut anniversary.

Singer and actress IU also commemorated her anniversary with her ‘The Golden Hour’ concerts in Seoul, which was attended by BTS member Jungkook.

South Korean singer and actress IU recently celebrated her 14-year debut anniversary by donating 200 million won (Rs 1,14,69,672) to charity. According to her agency EDAM Entertainment, the singer used the name ‘IUaena’ – a combination of her name and the name of her fan club ‘Uaena’ – to donate 100 million won to the Asan Social Welfare Foundation and 100 million won to the Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association.

The Asan Social Welfare Foundation donation will be used to pay for the cancer treatment for women and children with financial difficulties, while the Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association donation will help support young people preparing for financial independence.

“With Uaena, who have given me miracles both big and small for the past 15 years, I am sharing warmth again this year with a heart full of gratitude. […] I hope that our hearts will come together to bring another little miracle to someone,” IU commented in a statement. “All the time I’d been able to spend with Uaena over the past 15 years was my ‘golden hour.’ Thank you, and I love you so much.”

IU also held a two-day solo concert titled The Golden Hour at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on the occasion of her debut anniversary. This was her first in-person concert in three years.

BTS member Jungkook is known to be a fan of the South Korean idol. The Golden Maknae of Bangtan has often expressed his admiration for the singer and he was recently spotted at her concert, proving he is the ultimate fanboy. On the first day of her concert, September 17, fans spotted Jungkook in the crowd and quickly took to social media to share photos of the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm A J M Nasir Uddin
চট্টগ্রামে মণ্ডপের নিরাপত্তায় পুলিশের সঙ্গে থাকবে আ.লীগও
বাংলাদেশ
1663526368 photo
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia wins bronze in men’s 65kg category | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
9 1
High Blood Pressure Control Tips: হাজার হাজার লক্ষ লক্ষ টাকা খরচ করতে হবেনা, এই গাছের ছাল খান মন্ত্রের মত কমবে হাই ব্লাডপ্রেশার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
iu
K-pop Star IU Donates 200mn Won to Charity To Celebrate 14th Debut Anniversary
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm dhaka uni chatraliguue orig

নেতিবাচক কাজে জড়িতরা হল কমিটিতে বিবেচনায় নেই: ছাত্রলীগ

 shine pukur 1

শাইনপুকুর সিরামিকসের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 3742911622600576

মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সাদেক হোসেন খোকাকে স্মরণ সরকার লুটেরাদের স্বার্থ রক্ষায় ব্যাস্ত : মোস্তফা

 coffee pudding

মিষ্টি বারণ? চেখে দেখুন তেতো স্বাদের ডেজার্ট কফি পুডিং

 19

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় সুমাইয়া আত্মহত্যা মামলার প্রধান আসামী লোকমান গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 1651288192 photo

Ukraine to play Borussia Monchengladbach in World Cup play-off warm-up | Football News

 99 1

গাংনীতে খলিল হত্যার অভিযোগে আটক ৩ – Corporate Sangbad

 joeputin1

১৬ জুন বাইডেন ও পুতিনের বৈঠক

 wm aung sung suki

দুর্নীতি মামলায় সু চির বিচার শুরু অক্টোবরে

 wm axz1

তুরস্কে শান্তি আলোচনায় ইউক্রেন-রাশিয়ার প্রতিনিধিরা