মঙ্গলবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail in Molestation Case, to Remain in Jail for Controversial Tweets

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ১১:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
kamaal r khan


Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 22:11 IST

Kamaal R Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody.

Kamaal R Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody.

Kamaal R Khan was granted bail on Tuesday in the 2021 molestation case, but will remain in jail as his bail plea is pending in the 2020 case of controversial tweets.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by the suburban Versova police. Khan, however, will remain in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. His bail application in the case of the tweets is likely to be heard by the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. The Versova police Sunday took his custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court.

Khan, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav before the Bandra magistrate court, claimed the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. Advocate Yadav submitted before the court that the FIR was registered 18 months after the incident and that too after the victim’s friend asked her to do so.

He further argued that the Indian Penal Code section invoked against Khan was bailable. The court allowed Khan’s plea. The detailed order was not available yet.

The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC. The complainant had alleged that Khan had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

According to police, tweets posted by Khan in 2020 were communal and he had targeted Bollywood personalities. He was booked in 2020 under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 603153641458339
করোনার চেয়েও ভয়াবহ দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতি : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg23
বাবাকে খুন করে পালিয়ে গেল ছেলে
বাংলাদেশ
1662514069 photo
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: India all but out of Asia Cup after Sri Lanka outsmart Rohit Sharma’s men in another thriller | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
download 1 4
এই পদ্ধতিতেই সুগাম পেশিবহুল শরীর পাবেন অতি সহজেই ৷ These are the way that can bring good thing. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm kim jong un

খাদ্য সংকট স্বীকার করে নিলেন কিম

 bigg boss live

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Say They Like Each Other During Task

 wm bnp labour party

লেবার পার্টির সঙ্গে বিএনপির সংলাপ

 received 1131492107720070

সুন্দরবন কুরিয়ার সার্ভিসের চাঞ্চল্যকর চুরির ঘটনায় গ্রেফতার ০৪

 1634139010 photo

French league to take six-week break for 2022 World Cup | Football News

 1650594981 photo

We all know how calm MS Dhoni can be: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

 wm Left Democratic Alliance Meeting 12 04 2022

‘বিরোধী দল নিয়ে হা-হুতাশ রসিকতা ছাড়া কিছু নয়’

 untitled 3 67

Believe It Or Not, Men Make These 5 Dating Mistakes Very Often

 received 4320028951394643

করোনা প্রতিরোধে সকলকে একসাথে কাজ করতে হবে – খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

 studio project 8 2

Jai Ram Thakur to Continue as Himachal Pradesh CM: Nadda