মঙ্গলবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২
Kapil Sharma Sings Parda Hai Parda to Pay Tribute to Mohammed Rafi

untitled design 10 4


Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda recently served as the hosts of their live performances in Melbourne.

Parda Hai Parda, a well-known song, is a part of the epic soundtrack for the Amitabh Bachchan film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Most of us know that ace comedian Kapil Sharma has a flair for singing. He has performed on his show occasionally and also sung at live events, showing that he is as comfortable with a microphone as much as he is in front of the camera. He did it once again and this time he paid a befitting tribute to legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi.

Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda recently served as the hosts of their live performances in Melbourne. Kapil paid respect to the late artist Mohammed Rafi during his act by performing the popular song Parda Hai Parda on stage and posting a video of it to his Instagram account.

A viral clip shows the comedian singing, “Shabab Pe Main Zara Si Sharab Phekunga Kisi Hasin Ki Taraf Ye Gulaab Phekunga” before he asks the audience to applaud for the late legend, who he proudly states to belong from his own Amritsar city.

Parda Hai Parda, a well-known song, is a part of the epic soundtrack for the Amitabh Bachchan film Amar Akbar Anthony, which also stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi. Manmohan Desai was the filmmaker behind the 1977 hit movie.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed and Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics for Parda Hai Parda. At the Filmfare Awards, the music pair received the Best Music Director award for their work that year.

Meanwhile, Kapil is returning with the third season of his show after he took a break from the show to shoot for Nandita Das’ film Zwigato. The first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is scheduled for September 10.

