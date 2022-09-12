সোমবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Katrina Kaif Rocks the Messy Hair Look in Latest Instagram Post, Fans Are ‘Deeply in Love’

katrina kaif 2


Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is always a sight to behold. While the Sooryavanshi (2021) leading lady regularly takes to Instagram to share snippets from her life, a few of them give us a glimpse of what’s on her mind, and on her mood! Her latest post on the photo-sharing app proved just that and said, ”Monday Mood.” The 39-year-old actress, who recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, looked pensive as she looked away from the camera and donned a simple, black tee shirt.

She sported a messy-hair-don’t-care vibe and left her long, black tresses open. She also flaunted a barely-there make-up look with just the right amount of mascara on her eyelashes, a hint of kohl, a peachy pink on her lips, and a swipe of blush placed high on her cheekbones.

Her fans stated that they are “deeply in love” with her new pictures in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here.

The actress carved her niche in the Hindi film industry after a stellar performance in the Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film Sarkar. She had, however, debuted with the thriller film Boom. Katrina, has since, regularly featured in movies such as Welcome, Rajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Namastey London, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others. The actress is also lovingly called ‘Kat’ by many of her adoring fans who cannot seem to get enough of her. Katrina last starred in the Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi which was a through and through action-packed film. The actress played Akshay Kumar’s wife Ria Sooryavanshi. The masala flick also starred Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

Katrina has a host of projects lined up in the near future. The actress is all set to star in Phone Bhoot which features actors Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Vaginal infection: Symptoms, Causes and Remedies