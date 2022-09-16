Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi to Reunite 6 Years After Pink; Details Inside

Six years after the National Award winning film Pink (2016), actors Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi are all set to reunite in another project. The short film titled The List is a futuristic drama which is directed and written by debutant Gaurav Dave. Kulhari and Bedi will play a couple in the experimental film.

Its shoot was completed a while back. The List is touted to be a concept heavy film set in the dystopian future. It questions the several impacts of modern life when it becomes increasingly dependent on technology.

The List is a part of Amazon miniTV’s first-ever Mini Movie Festival, which will kick off on September 22. It is being produced by Roy Kapur Films and Vajir Singh, who had earlier produced Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021).

Talking about the short, Malvika Khatri, Content Development, Roy Kapur Films, says, “The List takes an incisive look into the life of an urban Indian couple in their early 30s. We are thrilled to bring to audiences this unique and thought-provoking mini movie as part of Amazon miniTV’s Mini Movie Festival. The streaming service is truly a home of short films and new talent and we’re glad to embark on our association with the Amazon MiniTV team!”

The List marks Kulhari’s debut in the short film space. She was last seen in the web series Human where she played a doctor and shared screen space with actor Shefali Shah. Angad, on the other hand, headlined the crime thriller web series Mum Bhai where he played a Mumbai based encounter specialist.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Apart from the short, Kulhari has the third season of Four More Shots Please and Nayeka, her debut production venture, where she plays a struggling actor, in the pipeline. Bedi will be sharing screen space with actor Sanya Malhotra in the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021).

As for The List, it would, indeed, be interesting to see the actor duo play spouses after locking horns in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Pink. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here