Madrid derby will be intense, promises Atletico’s Reinildo | Football News

PANAJI: There was a time when the Madrid Derby was hopelessly one-sided with Real Madrid calling the shots.
Atletico de Madrid had the stomach for a fight at kick-off, but once they conceded, they would simply wilt. Rich in history, the derbies became embarrassing. They even put up a signboard — Wanted: a worthy rival for a decent derby.
Well, Diego Simeone’s arrival at Atleti changed everything, including the derby.
Now, it’s a no-holds-barred contest, among the most watched football games across the world.
“This will be an interesting, intense match on Sunday,” Atleti left-back Reinildo Mandava told TOI during an online interaction with select media from across the world. “We are playing a great team with great players and champions of the league. We know what we have to do and are working really hard to make sure that we get all three points, which are important for us in (the race for) LaLiga (title). This won’t be easy for anyone.”
Reinildo should know what a derby looks and feels like.
The Mozambique defender joined Los Colchoneros during the January transfer window last year and featured in the solitary goal win against Real Madrid at the Metropolitano. It came late in the season when their city rivals were already crowned champions, but since that loss Carlo Ancelotti‘s side have not tasted defeat.
If Real Madrid arrived as LaLiga champions during their trip to the Metropolitano the last time in May, they will arrive with another enviable record on Sunday. Ancelotti’s all-conquering side is the only team in Europe’s top five leagues with a perfect record and have already opened a five-point lead over their eternal city rivals.
“We know it’s a great team with great players and great coach, probably the favourites, but are we worried? Surely not. We just need to be extra cautious on the field. We know the difficulties that we have to face, we know we have to suffer (on the field), but that does not really worry us,” said Reinildo, who has more blocks than any other player in LaLiga this season.
Real Madrid have looked unstoppable this season, winning the first five fixtures of a new league season for the first time since 2009. But if there’s one team that can bring them back to earth, it’s the one that has Simeone’s powerful, prowling presence on the touchline. He did that in May last season to salvage their Champions League hopes, and will relish the chance to win two derbies in a row for the first time since 2014-15.
Not the most glamorous name in an Atleti team that has the likes of Joao Felix, Koke, Saul and Antonie Griezmann, Reinildo enjoys Simeone’s trust and is now the go-to man, whether it’s at left-back or, whenever needed, even in the centre of defence.
The 28-year-old joined Atleti from Lille, having been named in the Ligue 1 team of the year the previous season. At a time when the club was uncharacteristically sloppy at the back, Reinildo helped steady the ship.
“It was not just me,” said Reinildo. “When I got here, I got the opportunity to represent this great club and my fellow players trusted me. The improvements (in defence) was real team work, defensive work together with the coach.”
Atleti will need another disciplined show against the free-scoring Real Madrid, even if the best striker of them all, Karim Benzema, is unable to make the trip due to injury.
“Here, we always play to win. We have prepared ourselves to win. We are going out to win,” said Reinildo, who enjoys a hundred percent win record in the Madrid Derby.
That win in May was Atleti’s first against Real Madrid since moving to their impressive new stadium in 2017. Now that they know what a derby win feels like in front of their home crowd at the Metropolitano, they will want a repeat.
