বুধবার , ১৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Malaika Arora Ditches The Pants For Sexy Shirt Dress, Greets Paparazzi With Big Smile

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৪, ২০২২ ৭:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
malaika arora 6 1


Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 21:57 IST

Malaika Arora drops jaws with her latest OOTN. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora turned heads as she stepped out wearing a sexy shirt dress for a night out in Mumbai.

Trust Malaika Arora to add a bold twist to our mundane Tuesday. The actress-television personality was spotted heading out on Tuesday night but not before she posed for the cameras. For her night out, Malaika turned the temperatures up with her shirt dress.

The white shirt dress featured the name of the label she was wearing. Malaika ditched the pants, flaunting her toned legs for the shutterbugs. She completed her look with a pair of stylish gumboots and a chic sling bag. Malaika flashed her big smile for the cameras before she boarded her car and left.

Malaika recently returned from her trip to Georgia. She had been giving fans vacation goals by sharing pictures of the gorgeous view from her stay, and the food she relished. She revealed she feasted on traditional bread topped with melted cheese. “When in Georgia, khachapuri is a must,” she said, sharing a picture of her meal.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She also made headlines last month after she and Arjun Kapoor were spotted attending Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s wedding in Mumbai. She joined other stars such as Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal. Pictures also revealed that Malaika and Arjun had a ball at the wedding. She also joined Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others for the couple’s pre-wedding bash where she was seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya with Arjun. Arjun and Malaika had shared posts dedicated to Arpita, welcoming her to the family.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is known for her dance performance to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Got Talent.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

president 20220914084933
রোগীদের বিদেশ নির্ভরতা কমাবে সুপার স্পেশালাইজড 
wm Chattagram Metropolitan Police CMP Logo 09 02 2021
শিশুকে মিথ্যা মামলায় ফাঁসানো ২ এসআইকে গ্রেফতারের নির্দেশ
1663122191 photo
India go down 0-3 to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship | Football News
ed 3
নবমীতে নস্টালজিক, বাজিমাত করবে ঠাকুমা-দিদিমার হেঁশেল থেকে আমোদী পোলাও, রইল রেসিপি
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
received 1693867424313968
আনোয়ারায় পুকুরে ডুবে নিহত দুই শিশুর পরিবারের পাশে উপজেলা প্রশাসন
