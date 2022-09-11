রবিবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mumbai’s Sulakshan Kulkarni is now Punjab U-19 coach | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Punjab cricket will have a complete ‘Mumbai flavour’ in their coaching set-up in the upcoming season. Soon after they named former India & Mumbai pacer Aavishakar Salvi as the head coach of their senior team, the Punjab Cricket Association has appointed ex-Mumbai wicketkeeper Sulakshan Kulkarni the coach of the Punjab Under-19 side.
Kulkarni had coached Mumbai to their 40th Ranji Trophy title in the 2012-13 season. “Harbhajan Singh (former India off-spinner) and PCA president Gulzar Inder Chahal (who was a part of India’s Under-15 World Cup winning side and is aged just 39) have a vision of taking Punjab cricket to the top of Indian cricket in the next decade,” Kulkarni told TOI.
“I’m thankful to the PCA for providing me with this opportunity. I’m confident I can help Punjab build a solid bench strength, which is the reason they have appointed me for this post,” he added.
The Punjab U-19 team will begin their campaign with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy from October 7 at Cuttack.
Kulkarni also coaches Karnatak Sporting Club in local cricket. Kulkarni had coached Mumbai for three seasons from 2011-12 to 2014-15. He also coached Vidarbha and Chattisgarh and was a batting coach with Nepal.





