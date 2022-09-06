মঙ্গলবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Neymar and I have a good relationship, insists Kylian Mbappe | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ৭:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1662426200 photo


PARIS: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have enjoyed a prolific start to Paris St Germain’s new Ligue 1 season and even though they squabbled over who should take penalties, the France forward insisted they had a good relationship.
PSG take on Juventus in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday with the duo having scored seven goals each on the domestic front while Lionel Messi has provided six assists.
Neymar and Mbappe argued over who should take a penalty against Montpellier last month after the Frenchman had missed a spot kick earlier.
The Brazilian took it and converted it as PSG won 5-2, before taking it out on Mbappe on social media.
“Our relationship has always been like this. There are moments when it’s a bit cold, other moments when it’s warmer. Sometimes we’re like best friends and other times we talk to each other less but there’s always respect,” Mbappe told a news conference before PSG’s Group H game.
“When you have two players with a lot of character, these things happen but we always respect each other and have PSG’s interest at heart.”
PSG have scored 24 goals in six league games but they are fully aware of the challenge they face against Juve, who have conceded only two goals since the start of the Serie A season.
“It is extremely difficult to create space against this team,” said coach Christophe Galtier.
“Every year there’s eight or nine teams who can win it. Are we there favourites? No.
“Tomorrow we will face a team who have a lot of experience in the competition, with a coach (Massimo Allegri) who has way more experience than I have in the Champions League.”
Galtier took over from Mauricio Pochettino during the close season and the Champions League is on top of his priority list but the Frenchman said there was no extra pressure ahead of his first game in charge with PSG on the European stage.
“The pressure, I have it since the day I signed. But there will be no additional pressure tomorrow.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 603153641458339
করোনার চেয়েও ভয়াবহ দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতি : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg23
বাবাকে খুন করে পালিয়ে গেল ছেলে
বাংলাদেশ
1662514069 photo
India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: India all but out of Asia Cup after Sri Lanka outsmart Rohit Sharma’s men in another thriller | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
download 1 4
এই পদ্ধতিতেই সুগাম পেশিবহুল শরীর পাবেন অতি সহজেই ৷ These are the way that can bring good thing. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
tejasswi 1

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash to Headline Most Expensive Season of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin?

 1627663730 human trafikking

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2021: Theme, History and Significance

 exim bank 1

এক্সিম ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 1 58

Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Chinese Assignment To Cook a Dish For Family, He Prepares 20

 studio project 33

New Study Links Kidney Problems With Long Covid; Experts Weigh-in

 vicky katrina bts

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Leave for Jaipur; BTS Members Create Official Individual Instagram Accounts

 tjrs 36

Relationship : পরকীয়া প্রেমেই সুখ? সম্পর্কে প্রতারণার ক্ষেত্রে মহিলাদের কিছু বিশেষ কারণ থাকে

 B2720159 0083 47F2 979E F723E5DF9F8A

[১] ওমরাহ্‌ হজ করতে সৌদিআরব পৌঁছলো প্রথম বিদেশি দল

 Safety Tips for Domestic and International Travel Amid Covid-19 

Safety Tips for Domestic and International Travel Amid Covid-19 

 kareena vijay 1

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma’s The Devotion Of Suspect X Vibe Check