Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Likely In Brahmastra 2; Justin Bieber Cancels India Tour

Since the release of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji has left everyone theorising who Dev is. While many names have sprung up, including Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan is staying tight-lipped about the film. However, a journalist seems to have accidentally confirmed that Ranveer is indeed playing Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. In a video, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra revealed that Ayan has roped in Ranveer for the film.

Justin Bieber has cancelled his tour to India. The international singer was slated to perform in the national capital in October. However, uncertainty about his tour began when he cancelled shows in the US. Now, BookMyShow has confirmed that Justin is not performing in India this year. The ticket booking platform added that not only in his New Delhi gig, but Justin has also cancelled other concerts including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila have reportedly broken up. While Munawar or Nazila have not issued any official statement so far, a report by the Bombay Times claims they have ended their relationship. Although the exact cause of their breakup is unknown, there are speculations that Munawar’s closeness to fellow contender Anjali Arora during Lock Upp may have played a role.

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently introduced actor Sachin Shroff as the new ‘Mehta Sahab’. Looks like they are now planning for another new entry in the show soon. A video has surfaced on social media in which, Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Patrakar Popatlal in the popular sitcom can be seen confirming that Mrs Popatlal will be soon introduced too.

TRP report for week 36 has been released and this week too Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatien on the second and the third spot respectively. On the fourt spot of the TRP list is Imle, whereas the fifth position is dominated by two shows – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya.

