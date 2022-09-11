রবিবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘She Would Throw Things Off…’

সেপ্টেম্বর ১১, ২০২২ ৩:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Hollywood star Ana de Armas will be next seen in the role of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe for her upcoming film Blonde. The actress even studied the iconic actress to prep for her role in the movie. Blonde premiered at Venice Film Festival on Thursday. After its premiere, while speaking with the reporters about the film, And de Armas revealed that Marilyn Monroe was haunting the cast in her new movie Blonde where she portrays the Hollywood icon.

According to Reuters, Armas revealed the same to reporters at the Venice Film Festival. She said, “I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

The 34-year-old actress added that believes Monroe was always nearby.“I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” De Armas said.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3MDGJRPkLdE” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The film’s director, Andrew Dominik, agreed that he felt her presence, telling reporters, “It definitely took on elements of being like a seance.”

It wasn’t just her who felt the presence of Monroe, De Armas claimed everyone on set felt Monroe’s presence.

Blonde has been filled with mysticism since the very beginning. Filming for the biopic began on August 4, the anniversary of Monroe’s death in 1962. She died of an overdose at the age of 36.

As per a report by Reuters, the initial scenes for the movie were shot in the same apartment where Monroe had lived with her mentally ill mother. Making things even eerier, her death scene was also shot in the same room where Monroe had passed away.

Previously, De Armas said that she knew very little about Monroe when she was approached to play the part but that she studied up on her while preparing for the film.

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful,” de Armas said.

To get into the skin of the character, de Armas, who has a strong Cuban accent, even used a vocal coach to capture the way Monroe spoke.

And Dominick knew that de Armas was the right person for the role from the beginning.

He said, “I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV.It is a little bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks through the door you know it.”

Blonde also features Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. The movie premiered at Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

