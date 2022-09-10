শনিবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Stuart Broad equals Glenn McGrath, becomes joint second most successful pacer in Tests | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২২ ১১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
KENNINGTON (UK): English pace veteran Stuart Broad on Saturday equalled Australian great Glenn McGrath to become the joint second-highest wicket-taking pacer in the history of Test cricket.
Broad accomplished this landmark during his side’s third and final Test against South Africa at The Oval in Kennington.
In the match, the bowler took the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (11), Khaya Zondo (23), Keshav Maharaj (18) and Anrich Nortje (7).
Broad ended with figures of 4/41 in 12.2 overs with an economy rate of 3.32.
He is now the sixth most-successful bowler in Test cricket history, having taken 563 wickets in 159 Tests at an average of 27.84 and an economy rate of 2.94. His best bowling figures in an innings are 8/15.
On the other hand, McGrath has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests. These wickets have come at an average of 21.64 and an economy rate of 2.49. His best bowling figures are 8/24.
Meanwhile, it is England’s James Anderson who is the most successful pacer in the longer format of the game. He has taken 665 wickets in 175 Tests at an average of 26.24 and an economy rate of 2.79. His best bowling figures are 7/42.
The most successful bowlers in Test cricket are – Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800), late Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne (708), Anderson (665), Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (619) and McGrath (563).





