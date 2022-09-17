শনিবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২রা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Super sub back: Teams can field 'impact players' in domestic T20s | Cricket News

1663382066 photo


NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided to introduce a tactical player substitution rule in the T20 format, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting in October. The substitute will be called an ‘impact player’.
According to a BCCI document, the regulation has been brought in keeping in mind the tactical changes allowed in other team sports like football, rugby, basketball and baseball.
“The concept of an Impact Player is to allow one substitute player per team to take a more active part in a match. This would add a new tactical/strategic dimension to the game,” reads the document.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously experimented with Super Sub rule in ODI cricket in 2005. But the experiment fizzled out within a year. However, BCCI sources first want to try it out in a domestic tournament before contemplating introducing it in a marquee tournament like the IPL. This is a step taken towards helping cricket match other global team sports.
BCCI’s new playing conditions state that teams will have to name a playing XI and four substitute players at the time of the toss. However, only one substitute per team can be used in the game. The substitute can be brought into play by the 14th over of an innings.
The captain/head coach/ team manager will have to notify the on-field or fourth umpire about the introduction of the impact player. A player who is replaced by an impact player will not be able to take any further part in the remainder of the match and will also not be permitted to return as a substitute fielder.





