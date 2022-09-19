সোমবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra To Overpower Work, Says ‘I Am a Bit Scared’

tejasswi new sept


Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples. However, it is also one thing that scares Naagin 6 actress. In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash was asked if she is ever bothered by the among of love TejRan gets. To this, the actress mentioned it scares her because she does not want people to stop looking at them as ‘serious actors’.

“TejRan has been loved so much that I’m just scared. I don’t want it to make people stop looking at us as serious actors because we’re not just a couple. That’s why a lot of times we avoid being together,” she told Hindustan Times.

Tejasswi further mentioned that she does not want her relationship with Karan Kundrra to overpower either of their work. She shared that both of them have been working on several projects individually and therefore she wants to be loved for their work too.

“There’s a lot of love that we’ve received, and there’s so much blessings coming. But at the same time, I have this concern that I don’t want this relationship to ever overpower or overshadow the fact that both me and Karan are good at what we do. We’re both good at the art and we’re both capable of performing. We have been doing individual projects, and we’ve been trying to do great at it because we’re strong, both individually and then as a couple. So, nothing is bad but I’m just a bit scared. I just want us to be loved, also for the work that we individually do,” Bigg Boss 15 winner added.

During the interaction, Tejasswi also addressed the most asked question – ‘Why are they getting married?’ and reiterated that Karan should be asked about the same. “We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him,” she said.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal in the lead. Recently, Pratik Sehajpal also joined the show.

