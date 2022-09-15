বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Wrestling Championships | More sports News

1663180042 photo


BELGRADE: Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden here.
The 28-year-old Vinesh had also won a bronze in 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
It was a remarkable comeback for Vinesh after her shock qualification round defeat as she beat Malmgren 8-0 in the bronze medal round.

She had made it to the bronze play-off through repechage round after losing to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia, the 2022 Asian championships silver medallist, in her first bout on Tuesday.
Vinesh, a triple Commonwealth Games champion, made it to the repechage round after Batkhuyag reached the final.
In the repechage round, Vinesh first beat Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in a Victory by Fall (4-0) decision and then won the next bout after her opponent Leyla Gurbanova of Azerbaijan did not turn up due to injury to advance to the bronze medal round.





