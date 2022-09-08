বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৪শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

‘You’re Gonna Hear Me Roar Louder Than a Lion’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৮, ২০২২ ৩:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
dhanashree verma recovers from knee injury


Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 14:27 IST

Dhanashree Verma recovers from knee injury

Dhanashree Verma recovers from knee injury

Dhanashree Verma, who is recuperating from a knee injury, shared a video today of everything that had happened till now and promises to emerge stronger

Choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a video of her recovered self post her knee surgery. She recently underwent knee surgery due to an ACL ligament tear during a dance session. In the month of August, Dhanashree uploaded a post on Instagram and updated her fans about her torn ligament. In the post, she also talked about losing confidence post her injury.

Dhanashree posted a video on Instagram recently about her recovery. The video is a montage of shots from her dance sessions, some glimpses of her injured and swollen knee, moments from her physiotherapy, and her progress after the surgery, where she can be seen using a walker at the hospital. Throughout the video, Dhanashree could be seen smiling positively. The caption was as cheerful and powerful as the video itself. She borrowed the lyrics of Roar song by Katy Perry to describe her emotions. She posted, “I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar Louder Than a Lion. Be strong enough to fight alone and wise enough to wait for your turn. Hard times will come and go but be aware of your surroundings and learn from every experience. Took me a while but here I am. PS. Be the person who breaks the cycle “. Check out her post here-

Singer Neha Kakkar commented on the post, “Yes girl!”, while friends and admirers of the choreographer dropped comments like – “Wish you speedy recovery mam”, “you are unstoppable”, and “yes, you are a champion”.

Previously, the digital creator had shared a photo from the bed of the hospital after her successful surgery. She thanked her fans for their well-wishes and prayers. She captioned the post with, “Successful surgery. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Going to bounce back stronger than before cuz that’s God’s Plan. Performance upgrade. New ACL loading. Thank you for all your prayers & wishes. Love you.” Her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal commented, “Get well soon wifey.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20220908 WA0013
টাঙ্গাইলে মাদকদ্রব্যের অপব্যবহার রোধে কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20220908 WA0012
টাঙ্গাইলে অসহায় ও দুঃস্থদের মাঝে সেলাই মেশিন, হুইল চেয়ার এবং ভ্যান বিতরণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20220908 WA0009
টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাস্টার প্যারেড অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Babul and Bonoj Kumar
এবার বনজের বিরুদ্ধে বাবুলের মামলার আবেদন
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Nazrul Islam Khan BNP 29 August 2022
জামায়াত এ কথাগুলো ২০০৬ সালে কেন বলল না?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - রাজনীতি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - রাজনীতি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
kim taehyung 5

BTS Sensation V Is Currently Swooning Over This Popular Song By Bruno Major

 comfort fabric

5 Most Comfortable and Fashionable Products of All Time

 anwer galvaniging

আনোয়ার গ্যালভানাইজিংয়ের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 20

Safety Tips : বর্ষায় দু’ চাকার গাড়ি চালান? দুর্ঘটনা এড়িয়ে নিরাপদ থাকতে মেনে চলুন এই নিয়মগুলি

 wm usafghan1

বিমানে সন্তানের জন্ম দিলেন আফগান নারী

 wm Hakathon 2 October 2021

নাসা অ্যাপস চ্যালেঞ্জের ৪৮ ঘণ্টাব্যাপী হ্যাকাথন চলছে

 un meeting kamal 01

সন্ত্রাসবাদ মোকাবিলায় জিরো টলারেন্স নীতিতে অটল বাংলাদেশ: জাতিসংঘে স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী 

 wm Joe Biden and Xi Jinping 13

ভার্চুয়ালি বৈঠক করবেন বাইডেন ও শি জিন পিং

 SQUARE PHARMA

স্কয়ার ফার্মাসিউটিক্যালসের বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1623431880 anne

Anne Frank Birth Anniversary: Remembering her Inspirational Quotes