’10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya’: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Dharmendra; mourns veteran actor’s demise | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
’10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya’: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Dharmendra; mourns veteran actor’s demise | Cricket News


Sachin Tendulkar, Dharmendra

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a note on Monday expressing grief over the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, calling him a major figure in Indian cinema whose energy stayed with everyone who met him. Tendulkar said Dharmendra’s presence connected with people across generations.“I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him. His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, ‘Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.’ He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you,” Tendulkar wrote on X.Virat Kohli also paid tribute to the veteran actor. “Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family,” Kohli posted on X.

Dharmendra Dies At 89; Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Final Respects

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on Monday at the age of 89. He had been unwell for some time and had been moving in and out of hospital. His family shifted his treatment home earlier this month. He would have turned 90 on December 8.





