10 Years Of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan Drops Unseen Pics With Munni, Kareena; Fans Demand Sequel | Bollywood News

The pictures, posted on Salman’s Instagram, feature heartwarming moments with child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who played the mute Munni, co-star Kareena Kapoor and Kabir Khan.

Salman Khan shares unseen moments from Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the film completes 10 years.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, even a decade after its release. On Thursday, the actor celebrated the 10th anniversary of the blockbuster film by sharing a series of unseen photos from the sets, leaving fans nostalgic and hopeful for a sequel.

The pictures, posted on Salman’s Instagram, feature heartwarming moments with child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who played the mute Munni, co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, and director Kabir Khan. One image shows Salman carrying Harshaali on his back, recreating one of the film’s most iconic visuals. Another frame captures a candid moment between Salman, Kareena, and Kabir outside Delhi’s Red Fort, while the third image offers a glimpse of Salman deep in discussion with the director during filming.

Captioning the post, Salman wrote, “#10YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan @kabirkhankk @kareenakapoorkhan @nawazuddin._siddiqui @harshaalimalhotra_03 @skfilmsofficial.” (sic)

The post has gone viral, with fans flooding the comments section with emotional tributes to the film and demanding a sequel. One fan wrote, “Sabse best movie aapki ❤ aajtak ki Bajrangi Bhaijaan..! Love you bhaijaan.” Another added, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 announcement when?” Some called it “a once in a lifetime masterpiece” and “a decade of cinematic perfection.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and became an instant success for its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and heartwarming message of unity and humanity. The film followed the journey of a kind-hearted man, Pavan (Salman Khan), who helps reunite a lost mute Pakistani girl, Munni, with her family across the border. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Om Puri, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kabir Khan confirmed that talks for a sequel are underway. “We have definitely spoken about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. In today’s day and age, when all franchises are doing well, we are being careful about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, as we don’t want to make a sequel to the most popular film of the last two decades for the sake of it,” he said.

Kabir stressed that both he and Salman are committed to finding the right story before greenlighting the project. The update has reignited excitement among fans who have been hoping for a continuation of Pavan and Munni’s story for years.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently prepping for his next big project, Battle of Galwan. He was last seen in Tiger 3 and continues to juggle multiple projects, including discussions for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and other franchise films.

