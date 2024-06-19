বুধবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

11th Annual Peace Walk in 50 countries

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৪ ৩:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
IMG 20240619 WA0063

In May 2024, citizens across all continents will join hands for HWPL’s 11th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk, organized by a UN-affiliated NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). Themed “Communication for Global Citizenship of Reconciliation and Tolerance” this event aims to cultivate and share a global culture of peace

#South Korea
The flagship event commenced on May 25th at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park sponsored by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of Korea. In about 50 countries, the Peace Walks are complemented by diverse peace-building activities. The worldwide events include landmark walks reflecting each nation’s unique character, alongside peace performances, video screenings, photo exhibitions, poster drawings, sports activities, bazaars, and volunteer opportunities. Tree planting ceremonies and “free hugs” initiatives further emphasize the spirit of unity and environmental well-being.

At the 10th annual commemoration last year Chairman Lee Man-hee said, “Since we pledged to work together for world peace 10 years ago, we have been calling for peace all over the world. We have advocated that peace should be taught at home and at school, and that everyone should become messengers of peace.” He also emphasized, “Everyone should be one under the title of peace and work together to create a good world and make it a legacy for future generations. This is what we need to do in this era in which we live.”

#Iran and Afghanistan
Meanwhile, peace events have also taken place around the world. In Iran, The Iranian Peace Studies Scientific Association (IPSAN), the Scientific Association for Afghanistan Studies, and the climbing organization Hamvatan worked together on environmental protection peace climb. They climbed to the top of Band-e Eish Mountain cleaning up the mountain by collecting trash along the way. Next year, they plan to create a peace event in which people from countries with more diverse cultural backgrounds can participate.

#Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, an outdoor peace photo exhibition was held led by journalists. Records of peace activities carried out in Bangladesh over the past 10 years were displayed in the form of photographs. Especially, drawings by children from peace schools that signed an MOU with HWPL attracted the attention of passing citizens.

#Maldives
In Maldives, a cultural exchange program was held together with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), the youth organization affiliated under HWPL, and students from the Department of Public relations at Maldives National University in order to establish a youth-led culture of peace. They practiced ‘peace communication’ by giving presentations and asking questions about the differences in culture and lifestyle between South Korea and the Maldives.

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
