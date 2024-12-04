13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as India march into U-19 Asia Cup semifinals | Cricket News

(Asian Cricket Council Photo)

India secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in their final Group A match of the U-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday. This win propelled them into the semi-finals.

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased his remarkable talent, living up to the expectations surrounding him.

The UAE batted first but struggled, regularly losing wickets and ultimately being bowled out for a mere 137 runs in 44 overs.

Yudhajit Guha , India’s right-arm medium pacer, led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/15. Chetan Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Raj also contributed significantly, each taking two wickets for 27 and 28 runs, respectively.

India comfortably chased down the target in just 16.1 overs, thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from openers Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. Suryavanshi scored a quickfire 76 off 46 balls, while Mhatre contributed a steady 67 off 51 balls.

Suryavanshi’s recent acquisition by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction for Rs 1.10 crore, making him the youngest player ever in the IPL, added to the excitement surrounding his performance.

The left-handed Suryavanshi’s innings included three fours and six impressive sixes. Mhatre also displayed his power-hitting abilities, smashing four boundaries and four sixes.

India’s U-19 Asia Cup campaign began with a disappointing 43-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan. They then bounced back strongly, thrashing Japan by a massive 211 runs.

India will face Group B toppers Sri Lanka in the semi-finals. The other semi-final will see Group A leaders Pakistan take on Bangladesh on Friday.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka remained undefeated in the group stages, setting the stage for an exciting semi-final clash.