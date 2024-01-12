শুক্রবার , ১২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৮শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

1st T20I: New Zealand sour Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy debut in Auckland | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৪ ৫:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1705057598 photo



msid 106765875,imgsize 76318

NEW DELHI: Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson fired brisk half centuries, propelling New Zealand to a 46-run win over Pakistan on Saturday in the first of five T20Is in Auckland on Friday.
Mitchell blasted 61 from 27 balls, following Williamson, who hit a solid 57 (42) as New Zealand amassed 226 for 8 after being sent in to bat — their highest-ever total against Pakistan in a T20Is.
Pakistan were in with a chance as long as Babar Azam was at the crease. But when the former captain got out for 57 in the 16th over, the size of the run chase became insurmountable. Pakistan were eventually all out for 180 in 18 overs.
The defeat was Shaheen Afridi’s first in his debut as Pakistan’s T20I captain.
Put in charge of the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, Shaheen claimed three wickets and promoted himself in the batting order but the Kiwis still went 1-0 up in the series.
It was an eventful outing for Shaheen, who dismissed Devon Conway with the second ball of the match but bled 24 runs in his second over when Finn Allen (34) smacked him for three fours and two sixes.
Shaheen returned to remove the dangerous-looking Mitchell and also dismissed Adam Milne to finish with expensive figures of 3-46.
Debutant Abbas Afridi, who claimed 3-34, was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.
Babar Azam (57) anchored Pakistan’s chase for a while but Tim Southee (4-25) led New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, which was aided by their sharp catching, as they bowled out the visitors for 180 in 18 overs.
The contest also saw Southee becoming the first player to 150 wickets in T20Is.
Shaheen promoted himself to number seven but the ploy did not work as he fell for a duck.
New Zealand spinner Mitch Santner sat out after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said.
Santner has been in isolation at the team’s Auckland hotel and will travel solo home to Hamilton, which hosts the second match on Sunday.
(With inputs from Reuters)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Deadbody 750x563 1 750x563 1
চট্টগ্রামে কিশোরের গলাকাটা লাশ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1705057598 photo
1st T20I: New Zealand sour Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy debut in Auckland | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi 12.01.202
‘অচিরেই এই সরকার চোরাবালিতে হারিয়ে যাবে’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nowfel Followers Rally 11 01 2024
মন্ত্রী হওয়ায় নওফেলের নির্বাচনি এলাকায় আনন্দ মিছিল
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Rijvi edit

‘র‍্যাবের ৬ কর্মকর্তার ওপর নিষেধাজ্ঞার জন্য প্রধানমন্ত্রী দায়ী’

 congress flag

Congress Seeks Disqualification of 5 Manipur JD-U MLAs Who Joined BJP

 wm pandorapapersimrankhan1

দুর্নীতিবাজ ঘনিষ্ঠদের বিরুদ্ধে তদন্তের প্রতিশ্রুতি ইমরান খানের

 untitled design 2022 02 07t204525.056

PM Modi Likely to Reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s Address in RS Today

 dse3 7

সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় বেড়েছে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 1646325774 photo

Premier League chief welcomes Abramovich’s Chelsea sale | Football News

 WhatsApp Feature now release text video picture editing for users 8

ভুল মেসেজ পাঠিয়ে আর নেই চিন্তা, চট করে বদলান লেখা! WhatsApp আনছে দুর্দান্ত ফিচার – News18 Bangla

 koyra 1

কয়রায় শেখ হাসিনা ৯ কোটি ৩১ লক্ষ টাকা ব্যয়ে ৮টি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের উদ্বোধন

 1692621129 photo

‘It is a small setback for…’: Ajit Agarkar explains new injury of returning batter | Cricket News

 wm CTG Vaccine 3 7 August 2021

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জন্মদিনে চট্টগ্রামে ভ্যাকসিন দেওয়া হবে ৪ লাখ