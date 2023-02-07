মঙ্গলবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

1st Test: Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton as West Indies dominate | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৩ ৩:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1675717259 photo



msid 97662364,imgsize 32498

BULAWAYO (Zimbabwe): Tagenarine Chanderpaul made an unbeaten double century after setting a new West Indies record of 336 for the first wicket with Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday before the tourists declared at 447-6 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.
The opening stand at the Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city of Bulawayo surpassed the 298-run partnership shared by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes against England in 1990.
Zimbabwe were 114-3 in reply at stumps on the third day — 333 runs behind — with Innocent Kaia, one of five Test newcomers in the team, unbeaten on 59 having struck nine fours.
The final delivery of the day saw one skipper dismiss another as Brathwaite clean bowled Craig Ervine for 13 with a deceptively quick ball.
Brathwaite made 182 before being trapped leg before while Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies skipper Shivnarine, finished on 207 not out after hitting a six to reach a double ton in only his third Test outing.
It is the ninth highest opening Test partnership, a long way short of the overall record of 415 added by South Africa’s Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.
Both batsmen began day three with hundreds under their belts as West Indies resumed on 221 without loss after two rain-affected days.
The scoring rate had been under two and half until that point but Brathwaite, 116 not out overnight, immediately set about the attack with the run rate early on standing at five per over.
Brathwaite clattered his way to 182 before being trapped by spinner Wellington Masakadza.
The captain misread the length and tried to sweep a full-length delivery on off stump, ending an innings which spanned 312 balls and included 18 fours.
It was a welcome return to form for Brathwaite, who made only 19 and three against Australia in his last Test, two months ago in Adelaide.
It was a small reward for the Zimbabwe bowlers who had toiled 114 overs before making the breakthrough.
They were rewarded with a second wicket before lunch when Kyle Mayers was bowled through the gate for 20 by leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta, who went on to take five wickets at a cost of 140 runs.
But the wicket that eluded him and four other Zimbabwe bowlers was that of Chanderpaul who, picking up the tempo from a sluggish first two days, struck three sixes and 16 fours before West Indies declared soon after lunch.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm zuboleague1
চট্টগ্রাম উত্তর জেলা যুবলীগের আংশিক কমিটি ঘোষণা
বাংলাদেশ
1675717259 photo
1st Test: Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton as West Indies dominate | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
couple 10
Valentine Week 2023: ভালোবাসার রঙে রঙিন হয়ে উঠছে শহর! মনের মানুষকে খুশি করতে তাই সাধ্যের মধ্যেই সাজিয়ে নিন উপহারের ডালি!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kiara advani sidharth malhotra kantara prequel
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Prep For Wedding; Rishab Shetty Announces Kantara Prequel, Release Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
smartphone 1

Smartphone Sensor: গাঁজা খেলে এ বার হাতেনাতে ধরিয়ে দেবে স্মার্টফোনের সেন্সরই, দাবি রিপোর্টে

 pic 9

স্বেচ্ছাসেবায় বাংলাদেশকে রোলমডেল হিসেবে গড়ে তোলার আহ্বান-স্থানীয় সরকার মন্ত্রীর

 254068284 591118468606521 8958369684643558912 n 1

উদ্যোক্তা বিষয়ক সাক্ষাৎকার পর্ব-২

 relayens insurance

রিলায়েন্স ইন্স্যুরেন্সের বোর্ড সভা ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারী – Corporate Sangbad

 20220827 183616

রাউজানে মাওলানা সোলায়মান মকবুলীর ইন্তেকাল

 bb 5

money making business ideas, নতুন ব্যবসার আইিডিয়া – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20221112 WA0005

কালীগঞ্জে ভ্রাম্যমান আদালতে ১মাদক কারবারিকে ৪ মাসের বিনাশ্রম কারাদণ্ড প্রদান

 wm Hassan Mahmud

‘সরকারের দিকে আঙ্গুল না তুলে নিজেদের মারামারিটা বন্ধ করুন’

 studio project 9 9

Mix Sugar With Your Regular Shampoo For Shinier, Healthier Hair

 244477407 583915586393287 4421067669163130488 n

“কোভিডকালীন শিক্ষার ক্ষতি পুষিয়ে নিতে ক্ষতি নিরুপন করে কার্যকর উদ্যোগ গ্রহণ করুন “