2nd T20I: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs, lead 5-match series 2-0 | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Paceman Adam Milne secured four wickets, guiding New Zealand to a 21-run victory over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international in Hamilton on Sunday, thereby claiming a 2-0 lead in the series.

Despite Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman ‘s impressive half-centuries, the tourists faltered in their run chase, getting dismissed for 173 in the final over, chasing New Zealand’s total of 194-8.

The triumph, however, came with a setback for the Black Caps, as captain Kane Williamson had to retire hurt due to a hamstring injury while batting, raising concerns about his availability for the remaining matches in the five-match series.

The game echoed the pattern of New Zealand’s previous 46-run win in the series opener in Auckland on Friday, showcasing their bowling attack’s ability to consistently take wickets and prevent Pakistan from gaining a stronghold in their pursuit.

However, the target looked within sight before Fakhar was bowled by Milne for a power-packed 50 off 25 balls in the 10th over, leaving Pakistan 97-3.

They struggled from that point, with only Babar looking a threat until he was caught off Ben Sears for 66.

Milne finished with 4-33, having earlier removed the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan lost both openers with just 10 runs on the board.

New Zealand were again asked to bat first and Finn Allen took on the visitors’ attack, blasting five sixes in his 74 off 41 balls to dominate the innings.

Well placed at 111 for one at the midway point, the Black Caps suffered a major setback soon afterwards when Williamson was forced to retire hurt for 26.

There will be concern it is a continuation of the spate of injuries the veteran skipper has suffered in the last year.

A long-standing knee problem ruled the 33-year-old out of both white ball series at home to Bangladesh in December.

Allen powered on in trademark big-hitting fashion before being bowled by leg-spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand’s remaining batters struggled, with pace bowler Haris Rauf particularly adept over the closing overs, finishing with 3-38.

Spinner Mitchell Santner replaced seamer Matt Henry in New Zealand’s only change from the Auckland match, while Pakistan fielded the same team.

(With AFP Inputs)









