শুক্রবার , ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

2nd Test: Devon Conway puts New Zealand on top against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৭, ২০২৩ ১:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1679036778 photo



msid 98726338,imgsize 39154

NEW DELHI: New Zealand raced to 155/2 thanks to Devon Conway‘s blistering 78 against Sri Lanka at the end of a rain-delayed opening day of the second Test on Friday in Wellington.
Conway was caught and bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva, who dived low to his right to get both hands on a superb catch, to end a thrilling 108-ball knock, falling short of a deserving hundred.

First-Test hero Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 26 alongside Henry Nicholls on 18 when bad light stopped play at the Basin Reserve after Sri Lanka won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat in blustery conditions.
“I was gutted to get out when I did, I had put in all the hard work,” Conway said.
“Those are the ones you want to kick on and make the most of it on day one… We just have to focus on tomorrow now.”

New Zealand started strong, with Conway and Tom Latham putting on an opening partnership of 87, after the 2,500th Test match in cricket history was hit by a damp start.
Heavy overnight rain delayed the toss until after lunch.
Latham fell for 21 around the halfway point of the day’s curtailed proceedings when he spooned a Kasun Rajitha delivery to deep square, into the hands of Prabath Jayasuriya.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne opted to give his bowlers an early opportunity to use a green wicket to attack the New Zealand batters.
Conway responded by smashing 13 fours in a fiery knock.

Sri Lanka made one change from the team that lost the first Test on the final ball in Christchurch, with wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka making his debut in place of Niroshan Dickwella.
New Zealand were forced into a single switch with seamer Doug Bracewell playing his first Test since 2016, replacing Neil Wagner, who tore a hamstring in the first Test.
It is the first time Bracewell has played a Test match alongside his cousin Michael.
New Zealand are chasing a third straight Test win.

(With agencies inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm oxy cuzwen vovl
মালিকের ‘কোমরে দড়ি’, সব অক্সিজেন কারখানা বন্ধ ঘোষণা
বাংলাদেশ
1679036778 photo
2nd Test: Devon Conway puts New Zealand on top against Sri Lanka | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Thunderstorm Safety Tips what should do during Thunderstorm follow these simple tricks 1
ঝড়ের সময়ে ভুলেও কোন কাজগুলি করবেন না! চট করে দেখে নিন এই টিপসগুলি – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bts jimin set me free pt 2
Jimin Drops Set Me Free Pt 2 MV and It’s A Work of Art; BTS’ J-Hope Calls It ‘F**king Awesome’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
harnaaz sandhu 14

Glamourous Harnaaz Sandhu Gives Major Fashion Goals from New York

 1649338658 photo

Head coach Vijay unperturbed by Mirabai Chanu’s 55kg entry rejection for CWG, says it won’t affect India medal haul | More sports News

 wm Ukraine 1

রাশিয়ার সঙ্গে যুক্ত হওয়ার পক্ষে ইউক্রেনের ৪ অঞ্চলের ৯৪ ভাগ মানুষ

 heart attack

Environmental Factors, Inherited Genes Make Young Indians More Prone To Heart Attacks

 wm diaz one poic

যে ৪ সূত্রে দিয়াজের মৃত্যুরহস্য উদঘাটনের দাবি সিআইডি’র

 tecno spark 8cmain

বড় ডিসপ্লে ও পাওয়ারফুল ব্যাটারি-সহ লঞ্চ হল Tecno Spark 8C, জেনে নিন তার দাম এবং ফিচার্স – News18 Bangla

 6715572 dse

মঙ্গলবার ডিএসইতে ‍বেড়েছে সূচক ও লেনদেন

 1623443613 photo

2nd Test: Conway and Young put NZ in charge against England at Edgbaston | Cricket News

 1649321542 banana 02

আদায়-কাঁচকলা সম্পর্ক, কেন বলা হয় জানেন? – News18 Bangla

 1624198804 amit shah

Amit Shah on a Two-Day Visit to Meghalaya, to Meet Chief Ministers of All 7 NE States