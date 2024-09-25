2nd Test: Shakib Al Hasan available for selection, says Bangladesh coach | Cricket News

Shakib Al Hasan. (Photo by R.Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Shakib Al Hasan is eligible for selection for the second Test against India, according to Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe , who downplayed worries about his fitness following an injury he sustained in the first match.

While playing against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in Chennai, Shakib got hurt on his finger. The second Test is scheduled to start on Friday.

The 37-year-old spin all-rounder was only used for 21 overs across two Indian innings after being brought into the attack very late.

“At the moment, I haven’t heard from my physio or from anyone. He is still eligible for selection,” Hathurusinghe said after the team’s first training session in Kanpur, as per PTI.

In the second innings, when he struck 25 off 56 balls, Shakib put up a strong fight against the formidable Indian assault, earning accolades from the coach. With 32 off of 64 balls, he was the visitors’ highest scorer in the opening innings.

But Shakib hasn’t been playing well lately. In Pakistan, where Bangladesh was celebrating a historic Test series victory, he did not score highly. In his three outings, he could only manage 15, 2, and 21 not out.

His score in the previous T20 and first-class matches against various opponents was 12, 0, 36, 4, 1, 24, 2.

However, Hathurusinghe indicated he was not particularly concerned about Shakib’s performance with the bat.

“I am not upset about his performance. Our overall performance, we could have done better. I am sure that he also thinks that he can perform better. We all know what he is capable of.

“He batted really well in the second innings. He couldn’t go on, not because of lack of pride. It’s the sheer quality of the opposition,” he said, backing the veteran player.

Hathurusinghe also restated that, in spite of the political unrest and subsequent violence in their native country, which has drawn criticism in India, the visitors are not concerned about their safety.

“We have no concern about the security. We trust that the Indian board is looking after that.”