মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৯:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 9’s Priya Malik Suffers Burns In Fire Accident, Says Father Saved Her Life | Television News Days before his tragic death, chess GM Daniel Naroditsky posted YouTube video with shocking title | Chess News Aishwarya Sharma Celebrates Diwali Without Neil Bhatt Amid Divorce Rumours, Seeks ‘Love, Prosperity’ | Television News Watch: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi spotted bursting crackers on Diwali | Cricket News Chitrangda Singh Hospitalised, Says She’ll Be ‘Back Running Like A Hare Soon’ | Bollywood News বর্ষার পরিকল্পনায় হত্যা করা হয় জোবায়েদকে – Corporate Sangbad 3 lakhs and counting! For the first time ever since her transformation, Anaya and her father Sanjay Bangar share the frame; pic goes viral | Off the field News জোবায়েদ হত্যার প্রতিবাদে তিতুমীর কলেজে মানববন্ধন জুবায়েদ হত্যাকাণ্ডের ঘটনায় জবিতে শোক সভা Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Filled Diwali Moments With Kids: ‘Never Lose The Child In You’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

3 lakhs and counting! For the first time ever since her transformation, Anaya and her father Sanjay Bangar share the frame; pic goes viral | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
3 lakhs and counting! For the first time ever since her transformation, Anaya and her father Sanjay Bangar share the frame; pic goes viral | Off the field News


Anaya Bangar (extreme right) with parents on Diwali.

Anaya Bangar on Tuesday shared a photo with her father Sanjay Bangar and her family after a long time on Diwali.Anaya shared the photo on Instagram and also penned a heartfelt note: “Light feels different this year — softer, steadier, closer to home.” The photo has gone viral and has already hit 3 lakh likes.Earlier this year, Anaya had revealed that her father had made it clear that she would not be allowed to play cricket in the future.Click here to check the photo“He was just stating the fact that there’s no place for me in cricket. I had to take a stand for myself. I did get suicidal thoughts as it felt like the entire world was against me, and the decision I took (hormone therapy to become a woman) has now left me with no space in this system,” Anaya had told Lallantop.“Even basic opportunities and rights are no longer there for me. I still had space for myself from the family point of view. But it wasn’t there in society, cricket, or the external world.”Anaya had also revealed how she shared a “complex” relationship with her father.“My relationship with my father is complex, like many families navigating change. I hope that one day he will find a way to stand beside me,” she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.Earlier this year, Anaya had also posted on Instagram, where the 24-year-old shared a detailed scientific report to support her case to play cricket.“It began as me wanting to play again, but the more I spoke up, the more I realised that my journey is tied to so many who feel invisible in Indian sport,” Anaya wrote on Instagram.

Poll

What do you think about Anaya Bangar’s decision to come out and advocate for her rights in cricket?

“My personal dream and public advocacy have become the same thing now,” she added. “Walking back onto the field, this time as Anaya, won’t just be about playing but reclaiming the right to belong, compete, and dream with dignity.”“Well-known cricketers from both the men’s and women’s sides have messaged me. Some just sent a heart. Some said, ‘We see you.’ It made me emotional. Because in a sport where silence is common, even a whisper of support can feel like thunder,” added Anaya.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Days before his tragic death, chess GM Daniel Naroditsky posted YouTube video with shocking title | Chess News

Days before his tragic death, chess GM Daniel Naroditsky posted YouTube video with shocking title | Chess News

Watch: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi spotted bursting crackers on Diwali | Cricket News

Watch: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi spotted bursting crackers on Diwali | Cricket News

Wait is over! India to play Pakistan on the cricket field once again | Cricket News

Wait is over! India to play Pakistan on the cricket field once again | Cricket News

South Africa Women 6/1 in 2.0 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: PAK opt to field against red-hot SA

South Africa Women 6/1 in 2.0 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: PAK opt to field against red-hot SA

No room to breathe! Australia send another warning to Virat Kohli after duck in Perth | Cricket News

No room to breathe! Australia send another warning to Virat Kohli after duck in Perth | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma make it official? Their Diwali celebration wins the internet — WATCH | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST