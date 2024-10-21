50 Cent Defends His Criticism Of Sean Diddy Combs Amid Mounting Allegations: ‘I’ve Been Saying For 10 Years’

50 Cent is reportedly unapologetic about calling out Sean Diddy Combs, particularly in light of recent allegations against the music mogul. In an exclusive chat recently, the rapper, famous for 21 Questions, shed light on his long-standing criticisms of Combs, who is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. These charges were made public after Combs’ arrest on September 17 at a Manhattan hotel, where he pleaded not guilty.

Discussing his penchant for poking fun at Combs during concerts and on social media, 50 Cent explained, “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” as reported by People. “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,” Cent added.

The animosity between the two rappers reportedly traces back to the 2006 diss track The Bomb, in which 50 Cent accused Combs of involvement in the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G., a claim that the latter has consistently denied. Their rivalry has intensified over the years, especially as they both represented competing vodka brands in the market.

Following Combs’ arrest, it was announced that 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is working on a documentary that will delve into the allegations against the former, reports People. “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent (for G-Unit Film & Television) and director Alexandria Stapleton (for House of Nonfiction) informed People.

They further talked about their commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and present authentic and nuanced perspectives. They noted that while the allegations against Diddy are disturbing, it is important for everyone to remember that Sean Combs’s story does not represent the entire narrative of hip hop and its culture. They expressed their goal of ensuring that individual actions do not overshadow the broader contributions of the culture.