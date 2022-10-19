বুধবার , ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩রা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

‘500 Cr Budget Filmmakers Being Killed By Heart Attack…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৯, ২০২২ ৯:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 3 4 2 2 1 1 2


Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since it arrived in cinemas on September 30. The Kannada film, which stars and has been directed by Rishab Shetty, has earned over Rs 100 crore globally.

The movie, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 14, and will hit screens in Malayalam this week, has been getting appreciation from all quarters. After Prabhas, Dhanush and Anushka Shetty, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on the film.

RGV took to his Twitter to appreciate the movie and wrote, “The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres… #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come.”

Varma further lauded Shetty and compared him to the demigod figure in Kantara and shared a post that read, “In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget filmmakers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara, Like how Shiva keeps walking up to Guliga Daiva. All film industry people will need to pay you tuition fees,” Ram Gopal Varma concluded.

On Friday, pan-India star Prabhas took to Instagram to share his review of the film and revealed that he had watched it twice in theatre. He wrote: “Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!”

Earlier, Tamil superstar Dhanush heaped praise on Kantara. The actor recently watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and took to Twitter to appreciate the movie. He wrote, “Kantara… Mind blowing!! A must watch… Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films… keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless.” (sic)

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Azadi Accountant Areest
আজাদী সম্পাদকের ৪৮ লাখ টাকা আত্মসাৎ করে ধরা হিসাবরক্ষক
বাংলাদেশ
1666153932 photo
Roger Binny redefines his all-rounder status | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 3 4 2 2 1 1 2
‘500 Cr Budget Filmmakers Being Killed By Heart Attack…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
home decor main
diwali-sale-offer-offers-and-best-deals-on-smart-led-bulbs-and-decor-lights | দীপাবলিতে ঘর সাজান রকমারি আলো দিয়ে, লিস্টে রাখুন স্মার্ট লাইট – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
bangladesh parliament

আজ সংসদে বাজেট পেশ করবেন অর্থমন্ত্রী

 what1

Whatsapp voice message: WhatsApp-এর নয়া ফিচার, জেনে নিন কীভাবে হবে কাজ?

 vijay alia shefali

Vijay Varma Explains Why He was Scared to Sign Up for Darlings

 wm Indonesia 5.12.2021

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় আগ্নেয়গিরির অগ্ন্যুৎপাতে নিহত ১৩

 almond thandai

ঘরেই বানিয়ে ফেলুন হোলির ঠান্ডাই ! রইল রেসিপি

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1 750x563 1

‘রাষ্ট্রপতির শুভ উদ্যোগকে প্রশ্নবিদ্ধের অপচেষ্টা করছে বিএনপি’

 wm tesla 10 percent staff cut

টেসলার ১০% কর্মী চাকরি হারাবেন

 duga pujo 2022 5

Durga Puja 2022 | পুজোর ফ্যাশনের সম্ভার নিয়ে ‘বহুরূপী শান্তিনিকেতন’ – News18 Bangla

 wm Corona Eid

করোনায় চট্টগ্রামে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় তিন মৃত্যু

 OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10R Review: 6 things to know before you spend rs 38999 on this smartphone