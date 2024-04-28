6:41 PM – 50, 6:47 PM – 100: Will Jacks’ 6-minute six-hitting barrage results in craziest IPL century ever | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru ‘s Will Jacks turned on the beast mode, smashing one of the craziest centuries in the Indian Premier League ever against Gujarat Titans In an incredible and never-seen-before display of power-hitting, Jacks put the Titans bowlers to the sword, raking up 5 fours and 10 monstrous sixes on his way to an incredible 41-ball maiden IPL ton.But for Jacks, all was not good at the start of his innings.Jacks was on 16 when the in-form Kohli reached his fifty in 32 balls and was then 17 off 17, struggling to middle the ball.But then, out of nowhere, the Englishman got straight into 6th gear and went hammer and tongs against the Titans bowlers.With three sixes and two fours in a 29-run 15th over from Mohit Sharma, Jacks took off and then never looked back.And in an interesting stat shared by his franchise, Jacks took just 6 minutes to get to his century after raising his fifty in the 15th over.

Jacks’ supernatural ton coupled with Virat Kohli ‘s 70 not out helped RCB hammer Titans by nine wickets.

Kohli (70* of 44), whose approach in the middle overs was questioned in the previous game, employed the sweep shot against the spinners to make a statement before Jacks cut loose to gun down the 201-run target with as many 24 balls to spare.

“Phenomenal, initially when he came to bat, he was annoyed that he wasn’t able to strike the ball as he wanted to. The only talk was for him to stay calm,” Kohli said on Jacks’ ton.

“We know how explosive he can be when he gets going. The over from Mohit was the game changer, I was just happy to stay around and watch him go.

“I thought we would win in 19 overs, but to do it in 16 was absolutely brilliant. The wicket did start to get better as the first innings wore on, the ball was coming nicely onto the bat. We never dropped below ten an over through the innings,” Kohli added.