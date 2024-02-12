সোমবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘A local sports store of…’: Adam Gilchrist reacts to MS Dhoni’s viral bat sticker | Cricket News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: With Chennai Super Kings‘ skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, pictures of him practicing with a new bat sticker went viral on social media recently.
With a ‘Prime Sports’ sticker on his bat, Dhoni was seen sweating it out in the nets.
As it turned out, the bat sticker is a tribute from Dhoni to his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who owns a sports company with the same name.
The images, from Dhoni’s net session, set the social media into a frenzy.
Former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist also reacted on Dhoni’s new bat sticker during the Australia-West Indies game, speculating that upcoming IPL season might begin mid March this year.
“Got to reach India 10 days before the tournament starts. March, maybe 11th of March we are heading off. Looking forward to it. Great tournament, really is. Best players from all around the world. Best Indian players playing… it’s incredible. The crowds are unbelievable, the noise they make. The atmosphere in the ground. And MS Dhoni is back. He’s hitting balls in the nets already I reckon,” Hussey said on-air.
“I saw him hitting some balls in the nets, MS Dhoni. There’s a new bat sticker on his bat. Just a local sports store of one of his schoolmates. Whack the company name on your bat just to give a boost to sales,” Gilchrist said.
CSK won the 2023 edition of the league, beating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.
CSK have 5 IPL titles, joint most with Mumbai Indians.





