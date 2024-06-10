A Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie’s Beach Day

Priyanka Chopra is truly a doting mom. Currently in Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film, The Bluff, the actress has her adorable daughter, Malti Marie, by her side. From taking her to the sets to spending the weekend together, the mother-daughter duo is making the most of their Australia trip. Speaking of which, Priyanka and Malti spent a special Sunday outing at a beach.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video montage documenting her day out with Malti. In most of the clips, the little tot can be seen running around and playing in the sand. As the video begins, Malti is seen running along the beach and bending to touch the sand. The video then cuts to show Mama Malti written on the sand. Throughout the video, Priyanka constantly kept a close watch on her.

The video then ends to show the two fast asleep after a long day at the beach. While Malti was dressed in a light blue coloured cute swimsuit paired with a pink hat, her mom chose a white dress with a hat. “Sundays like this. Grateful,” Priyanka wrote in her caption.

Fans couldn’t help but adore the mother-daughter bonding, as many showered the post with love. A fan wrote, “Malti is a super co-traveller,” while another commented, “Malti is so adorable and getting so tall and beautiful tan.”

“Malti is very lucky having you as her mom,” another fan commented.

Notably, Priyanka Chopra is active on social media. She balances her work and family quite efficiently and is often seen spending quality time with her daughter and husband, Nick Jonas. Recently, she shared a few adorable pictures of her daughter as the latter visited her on the sets. In the post, Malti was seen having a fun time, trying her hand at makeup on the face of a mannequin and then eventually on her mother.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Films

The actress is currently busy with the shooting of Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film focuses on a former female pirate, played by Priyanka. It is produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Besides, she also has Heads of State in the pipeline alongside Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid.