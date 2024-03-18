সোমবার , ১৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aamir Khan, Genelia D’Souza’s Chemistry Is Palpable In BTS Shot From Sitaare Zameen Par; See Viral Photo

মার্চ ১৮, ২০২৪
aamir genelia 2024 03 09ee9e3b6f18e5ef72fffd9a09c5ef01


Genelia and Aamir's BTS photo.

A BTS photo of Genelia D’Souza and Aamir Khan from the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par has gone viral.

Genelia D’Souza and Aamir Khan have begun filming for their Bollywood comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actress shared a BTS photo of the duo on set on Monday, March 18. Aamir Khan is eyeing to rule the Christmas 2024 box office yet again. The actor, who has often released his films on the occasion of Christmas, has confirmed that he will be releasing his comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par on Christmas this year.

In the photo shared by Genelia, the actress could be seen dressed in casual clothing. She wore a white top with a pair of distressed jeans. Genelia looked radiant as she laughed at something Aamir seemingly said. The actor also opted for a relaxed look in a black T-shirt with jeans.

Check out the photo here:

Speaking with TV9 during their conclave, Aamir confirmed that Sitaare Zameen Par will be a Christmas release. “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun,” he said.

It was earlier reported by Pinkvilla, “Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast.”

“It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience,” the insider added.

Sitaare Zameen Par would mark Aamir’s first Christmas release in eight years. He last released a film on Christmas in 2016, rolling out his blockbuster film Dangal. Sitaare Zameen Par will also mark his comeback film. Aamir went on a break after Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure. This marks Genelia and Aamir’s first film together.

