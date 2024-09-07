Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, and More Attend Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Darshan At Antilia; Watch

The Ambani family is embracing Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm this year, making it even more special as it’s Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first celebration as a married couple. Hosting a grand pooja at their lavish residence, Antilia, the Ambanis are continuing their tradition of marking the festival in an extravagant way. This year’s festivities are even more joyous as the family welcomes the occasion as a newly extended unit. The celebration saw the attendance of several notable celebrities, including Boman Irani, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Prakash Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan made an appearance with his sons, Junaid and Azad Khan, posing for photos at the Ambani residence. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, looking stunning in matching red ethnic ensembles, also posed for the cameras during the Ganesh Darshan hosted by Mukesh Ambani.

Grandparents-to-be Prakash Padukone, father of Deepika Padukone, and Jagjit Bhavnani, father of Ranveer Singh, were among the distinguished guests at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Antilia. Boman Irani, accompanied by his wife, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, also graced the celebration. Suniel Shetty, spotted by the paparazzi, made a stylish entrance to join the festivities, adding to the star-studded affair. Additionally, Tiger Shroff and his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, were also seen attending Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Darshan event, further elevating the glamour of the celebration at Antilia.

A viral video on social media offered a glimpse of the magnificent Ganpati idol displayed at Antilia, capturing the heartwarming moments of the pooja. Newlywed Radhika Merchant, glowing in a fuchsia pink salwar and kundan jewelry, was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. In another clip, she is joined by her husband, Anant Ambani, as they conduct a pooja for a smaller Ganesh idol within the home.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, Akash Ambani’s wife, Shloka Ambani, was seen fully embracing the festivities. Another clip showed Mukesh Ambani arriving alongside his wife, Nita Ambani, who looked elegant in a red saree and exquisite jewelry, as they greeted the Panditji leading the pooja. Kokilaben Ambani was also seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival deeply cherished across Maharashtra, celebrated with great devotion and joy. Families welcome intricately crafted Ganesh idols into their homes, offering prayers and sweets such as modaks, believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favorite. The Ambani family’s celebration continues to reflect the spirit of the occasion with grandeur and warmth.