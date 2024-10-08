Aamir Khan Shocked As Junaid Asks Amitabh About His Wedding With Jaya Bachchan: ‘Kuch Bhi Puchta…’

The latest promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promises an entertaining episode as the show celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday with special guests Aamir Khan and his son, Junaid Khan. The light-hearted and engaging episode has the trio conversing about marriage, leaving the audience laughing throughout.

In a moment that caught everyone off-guard, Junaid Khan innocently asked Amitabh, “Sir, were you nervous or excited at your wedding?” Amitabh’s initial reaction was one of surprise, as he paused momentarily, visibly amused. Aamir, however, jumped in, humorously scolding Junaid, “You don’t ask these types of questions here. Kuch bhi puchta hai yeh (He’s asking anything)!”

Amitabh, known for his wit and charm, handled the situation like a pro. He playfully turned the tables on Junaid, asking him with a mischievous smile, “You’re not married, but do you have someone in mind for marriage?” Junaid, not missing a beat, replied with, “Baad mein baat karte hai sir (We’ll talk about this after the show),” which left Aamir visibly shocked, much to the audience’s delight.

Bachchan then added, “Haan, yahaan baat sarvajanik ho jaayegi (Yes, here it will become public knowledge),” sending the audience into fits of laughter.

The audience excitement for the episode was evident from the comments on the promo shared by Sony TV. One viewer wrote, “That shock on Aamir’s face ,” perfectly capturing the light-hearted vibe of the show.

This special episode also featured Aamir quizzing Big B about his personal life. Aamir teasingly asked, “Aapko apni shaadi ki date yaad hai? (Do you remember your wedding date?)” Amitabh quickly responded, “June 3, 1973.” But Aamir wasn’t satisfied, demanding proof. To everyone’s surprise, he then produced Amitabh’s original wedding card, leaving the legendary actor speechless.

Aamir took the moment to declare his status as Bachchan’s number one fan, leaving the host amused and the audience in splits. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and is also available on SonyLIV.