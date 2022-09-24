শনিবার , ২৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৯ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan Engaged to Nupur Shikhare, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Stylist Took 3 Cr from Conman Sukesh

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৪, ২০২২ ১২:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ira khan engaged to nupur shikhare jacqueline fernandezs stylist gives statement to police


Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare announced their engagement. The couple, who has been together for over two years now, was attending one of his cycling events post which, Nupur got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. The moving proposal led to Ira screaming a big ‘yes’ and they sealed the deal with a kiss.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Engaged To BF Nupur Shikhare; Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Him ‘Filmy’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, during questioning, reportedly revealed that conman Sukesh had given her Rs 3 crores to buy clothes and gifts for Jacqueline. However, the stylist also clarified that Jacqueline broke all her ties with Sukesh Chandrashekar right after he was arrested.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Stylist Admits Taking Rs 3 Cr From Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here’s What We Know

Seems like Falguni Pathak is not impressed with Neha Kakkar’s reaction to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Neha Kakkar recreated Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and released it under the title, O Sajna. While Falguni is yet to issue a statement about the song’s remix, she seems to be showing her support to the section of social media users who are disapproving of the track. Falguni reposted reels and posts slamming the recreation, indirectly showing her disapproval of O Sajna.

Also read: Falguni Pathak Reacts To Neha Kakkar Recreating Her Iconic Song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

On Friday, Colors TV took to social media handles and shared the promo of the controversial reality show which features Salman Khan as ‘Gabbar’ – the iconic character from the 1975 film Sholay. It was also revealed in the same promo that the show will air from 1st October.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Turns Gabbar In New Promo, Announces Premiere Date; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated the former’s baby shower today. The event was organised by the couple’s friends, and Bipasha looked resplendent in a pink gown. It was reportedly attended by around 20 people.

Also read: Bipasha Basu Shines In Pink As She Poses With Hubby Karan Singh Grover At Her Baby Shower; Pics

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg30
চট্টগ্রামে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দলের কর্মিসভায় ধাওয়া-মারামারি
বাংলাদেশ
1663959515 photo
India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights: Six-hitting Rohit Sharma guides India to series-levelling win over Australia | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 50
মহিলাদের নিয়ে বুটিক, পুজোর শাড়িতেও রয়েছে চমক, দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ira khan engaged to nupur shikhare jacqueline fernandezs stylist gives statement to police
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan Engaged to Nupur Shikhare, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Stylist Took 3 Cr from Conman Sukesh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 620811902333260

চান্দগাঁও এলাকা থেকে ০১টি হাতির দাঁত উদ্ধারসহ বন্যপ্রাণী হাতির দাঁত ক্রয়-বিক্রয় চক্রের সক্রিয় ০২ সদস্য’কে আটক করেছে র‌্যাব-৭

 IMG 20220614 WA0005

টাঙ্গাইলে চাকরি জাতীয়করণের আন্দোলনে কলেজ শিক্ষকের মৃত্যু

 received 483073940305562

চোরাচালান নিরোধ আঞ্চলিক টাস্কফোর্স, চট্টগ্রাম এর সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 New Project 5 42

False Eyelashes: নকল আঁখিপল্লব ছাড়া আপনার সাজ অসম্পূর্ণ? দেখুন কী চরম ক্ষতি করছেন চোখ ও দৃষ্টিশক্তির

 solkupa membor pic

শৈলকুপায় মেম্বার প্রার্থী জমি বিক্রি করে ৪ কি.মি. রাস্তা সংস্কার করে দেখালেন চমক

 1662860358 photo

Ligue 1: Neymar strikes again as PSG go top with win over Brest | Football News

 wm on obaidul kader vofdvkfd

শেখ হাসিনা-শেখ রেহানা চান নাম পদ্মাসেতুই থাকবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 1653260156 photo

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to finish sixth | Cricket News

 wm ctg 5

একই ঘরে তরুণীর গলাকাটা আর তরুণের ঝুলন্ত লাশ

 wm 3 1

চট্টগ্রামে পাহাড়ধসে ৪ মৃত্যু