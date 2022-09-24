Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan Engaged to Nupur Shikhare, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Stylist Took 3 Cr from Conman Sukesh

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare announced their engagement. The couple, who has been together for over two years now, was attending one of his cycling events post which, Nupur got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. The moving proposal led to Ira screaming a big ‘yes’ and they sealed the deal with a kiss.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Engaged To BF Nupur Shikhare; Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Him ‘Filmy’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, during questioning, reportedly revealed that conman Sukesh had given her Rs 3 crores to buy clothes and gifts for Jacqueline. However, the stylist also clarified that Jacqueline broke all her ties with Sukesh Chandrashekar right after he was arrested.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Stylist Admits Taking Rs 3 Cr From Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here’s What We Know

Seems like Falguni Pathak is not impressed with Neha Kakkar’s reaction to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Neha Kakkar recreated Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and released it under the title, O Sajna. While Falguni is yet to issue a statement about the song’s remix, she seems to be showing her support to the section of social media users who are disapproving of the track. Falguni reposted reels and posts slamming the recreation, indirectly showing her disapproval of O Sajna.

Also read: Falguni Pathak Reacts To Neha Kakkar Recreating Her Iconic Song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

On Friday, Colors TV took to social media handles and shared the promo of the controversial reality show which features Salman Khan as ‘Gabbar’ – the iconic character from the 1975 film Sholay. It was also revealed in the same promo that the show will air from 1st October.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Turns Gabbar In New Promo, Announces Premiere Date; Watch

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated the former’s baby shower today. The event was organised by the couple’s friends, and Bipasha looked resplendent in a pink gown. It was reportedly attended by around 20 people.

Also read: Bipasha Basu Shines In Pink As She Poses With Hubby Karan Singh Grover At Her Baby Shower; Pics

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here