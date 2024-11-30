Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan On How Her Parents’ Divorce Changed Their Lives: ‘I Was 4 When We Moved Out…’

Last Updated: November 30, 2024, 22:02 IST

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, has been open about her mental health struggles. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002 when Ira was five. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ira talked about how her parents reacted to her struggles and how she dealt with their divorce. She said that both her parents were concerned when she shared her struggles.

“I don’t think I told him (father, Aamir) that I was putting it on Instagram. When I told both my parents, they were worried. You don’t figure it out all at the same time. It’s not like I said one sentence and it was over. There was concern because I was studying in the Netherlands, wanting to drop out, so there were a lot of decisions to be made. My dad has put this faith or belief in us that mental health issues are not shameful,” she said during a chat with Pinkvilla.

Ira mentioned that while her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, never openly blamed themselves for her struggles, she felt they might have. She recalled that when she started medication, both her parents were very worried, focused on their own fears. Ira said, “I started my medication when I came home in 2018. During that time, I could tell that both of them were extremely worried because they were going on their own fears and tangents. And I was like, ‘I am the child, I need help right now, we can deal with your fears later’. They never said that or openly blamed themselves, but I am sure they felt those things. Even though they know that it’s not in their control, it’s a culmination of many things. I hope they don’t blame themselves.”

When asked about how her parents’ divorce affected her, Ira said it changed their lives. She said, “My parents’ divorce wasn’t one day, it was something that changed all our lives since that day. Many good and not good things happened since that day, many things happened that we maybe even didn’t know happened.”

Ira added, “We moved out of the house after the divorce. I was 4 when we moved out but we lived very close by, just like 50 metres away. My dad’s job involves a lot of travelling, it’s a little hard to say if shifting houses affected the dynamic. I am sure it did. But, it was fine! My grandmom also lived in the same building, so were were always around there.”

Aamir Khan’s first marriage was to Reena Dutta was in 1986, and they have two children, Ira and Junaid Khan. They divorced in 2002. In 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, and they have a son, Azad Rao. The couple separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son.