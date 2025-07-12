Abdu Rozik Arrested At Dubai Airport; Kareena Kapoor Was ‘Attacked’ After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 12, 2025, 22:03 IST

Tajik singer Abdu Rozik was detained at Dubai Airport on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ronit Roy revealed Kareena was attacked shortly after Saif’s hospital discharge in the stabbing case.

Tajikistani singer, reality star, and social media sensation Abdu Rozik was taken into custody at Dubai International Airport early Saturday morning, his management company confirmed to Khaleej Times. The 21-year-old was reportedly detained by authorities around 5 am, shortly after landing in Dubai from Montenegro.

Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident left everyone in shock, and after that, Ronit Roy’s security agency was hired to take care of everything. In a recent conversation, Roy revealed a rather shocking detail about the aftermath of Saif’s stabbing case. The actor shared that after Saif was discharged from the hospital, Kareena too was attacked.

In a significant relief for singer Sonu Nigam, the Bombay High Court has issued a restraining order against a social media user accused of impersonating him on X (formerly Twitter). The user, a lawyer from Bihar, has been running an X handle under the name Sonu Nigam, which has been creating confusion among fans and in the media.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani sent fans into a frenzy on Saturday, July 12, 2025, after he shared a photo cradling actress Elli AvrRam in his arms—complete with a bouquet in her hands and a one-word caption: “Finally.” Naturally, the internet exploded.

Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final match in London on July 11, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The couple was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, soaking in the high-octane tennis action amid other celebrities and sports enthusiasts.

