Abhishek Bachchan Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai; Ram Kapoor Reacts To Smriti Irani Comment | Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan finally breaks silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai; Ram Kapoor reacts to his old comment on Smriti Irani’s weight that recently went viral.

Abhishek Bachchan has finally addressed the ongoing buzz and speculation around his personal life, especially the rumours claiming that he and his actress wife, Aishwarya Rai, are getting divorced.

Ram Kapoor’s recent remark about his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani did not go down well with a section of netizens. In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, he praised Smriti for achieving greater success than him despite her weight. However, many netizens perceived his remarks as backhanded compliments laced with body-shaming, and he was trolled for calling her ‘huge’. Ram Kapoor has now reacted to the backlash, stating that Smriti Irani knows exactly what he meant to say, and that the trolls do not matter to him.

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid recently hit the headlines after reports about her alleged earnings surfaced on the Internet. Business Today reported that she makes Rs 2.5 lakh every day, and her built a ‘Rs 41 crore empire’. Amid this, a post by a IIT alumnus went viral. The user, who goes by the handle @digitalsangghi on X (formerly Twitter), shared a note highlighting the value society places on content creation compared to academic achievements. The post sparked a debate about meritocracy, and the shifting definition of success. Now, Apoorva Mukhija has finally broken her silence about the viral claim. She set the record straight, clarifying that the reported figures are incorrect.

After playing Rashmika Mandanna’s mother in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, veteran actress Indira Krishnan is all set to reunite with Ranbir in Ramayana: Part 1, where she will be seen essaying the role of Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother. In a throwback interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Indira revealed that it was Ranbir himself who recommended her for the role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus.

Salman Khan has once again seized the spotlight, this time with the electrifying unveiling of the motion poster for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Set amidst the brutal, icy terrain of Ladakh, the film will bring to life one of India’s most unforgettable military standoffs — a high-altitude confrontation fought without a single bullet being fired.

