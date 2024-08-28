Abhishek Bachchan Dodges Paps with Jaya and Shweta; Fans Miss Aishwarya Rai, Call Family ‘Incomplete’

Abhishek Bachchan has once again ignited rumours surrounding his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after being seen at Mumbai airport with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The trio arrived around the same time but exited the airport separately, which only fuelled the ongoing speculation about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship.

In the images from their airport appearance, Abhishek was dressed casually in a grey hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, with his head slightly bowed, avoiding the cameras. Jaya Bachchan, in contrast, opted for a dark, patterned overcoat and matching pants, carrying a bag as she briskly walked past the photographers with a stoic expression. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, dressed in a beige jacket over a black tee and dark pants, managed to flash a polite smile at the paparazzi.

This sighting has caused concern among fans, who were quick to notice Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence. A comment on a video of the trio’s arrival, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, read, “Where is Aishwarya?” Another user added, “The Bachchan family is incomplete without Aishwarya and Aaradhya.”

Abhishek’s recent solo appearances, especially at the Paris 2024 Olympics, have only intensified the chatter. Photos from the event showed Abhishek in an orange shirt over a white tee, paired with light blue jeans and his signature yellow-rimmed glasses. While he appeared to be in high spirits, enthusiastically cheering on the athletes, fans couldn’t help but notice Aishwarya’s absence. The couple, who’s often seen together at public events, has been making individual appearances more frequently, prompting further speculation.

The speculation reached a peak when Abhishek “liked” a social media post discussing “Silver Splitters,” a term for couples who divorce later in life. This action did not go unnoticed, with fans and media outlets questioning the status of his marriage.

Adding fuel to the fire, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport days earlier, returning from New York with their daughter Aaradhya. She seemed unfazed by the rumours, even pausing to thank the paparazzi before leaving in her car.

As neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has addressed these rumours publicly, fans are left to speculate about the state of their relationship, with their separate appearances continuing to raise eyebrows.