Abhishek Bachchan Got ‘Emotional’ Thinking About Aaradhya, Recalls Shoojit: ‘He Was Affected…’

Last Updated: November 29, 2024, 02:10 IST

Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya and Aishwarya.

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his devotion to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, brought a deeply personal touch to his performance in I Want To Talk. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently shared an anecdote about Abhishek’s emotional connection to his role, which reflected his own experiences as a father.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, Shoojit Sircar discussed the making of I Want To Talk. The film, focusing on the father-daughter bond, struck a personal chord with Abhishek, as he is the father of 13-year-old Aaradhya. Shoojit revealed, “There are many scenes where he became emotional because meri bhi betiyaan hain, uski bhi beti hai. Kahin na kahin woh reflect karega na uske kaam mein.” (I have daughters, and so does he. Somewhere, that naturally reflects in his work.)

Shoojit shared that during emotional scenes with Abhishek’s on-screen daughter, the actor’s thoughts often drifted to Aaradhya. The filmmaker, himself a father of two daughters, admitted that he also felt moved by the story.

Abhishek played Arjun Sen, a father grappling with a life-threatening illness. The role, based on a true story, hit home for the actor. Shoojit observed, “I know sometimes he won’t tell me, but I know he was affected by it.”

The film, which premiered on November 22, 2024, also starred Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, and Pearl Dey. Despite the powerful narrative and heartfelt performances, I Want To Talk underperformed at the box office, earning just Rs 1.20 crore in its first five days, as per Pinkvilla.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s private lives have been under intense public scrutiny recently. Discussions about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s alleged separation gained momentum after they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. The rumours intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing “grey divorces” and the challenges long-term couples face in maintaining relationships.