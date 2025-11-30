রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কারাবন্দি হলমার্কের এমডি তানভীর মারা গেছেন – Corporate Sangbad Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Hilarious Moment When Fan Mistook Him For Samay Raina | Bollywood News Abhishek Sharma goes berserk: 12-ball fifty, 32-ball hundred as he shatters multiple T20 records | Cricket News গাজায় ইসরায়েলের হামলা অব্যাহত, নিহতের সংখ্যা ৭০ হাজার ছাড়িয়েছে Tom Stoppard, Celebrated British Playwright Behind Rosencrantz And Guildenstern, Dies At 88 | Hollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় চলছে দোয়া ও প্রার্থনা Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush Protects Kriti Sanon As Fans Mobbed Them At Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy | Watch | Bollywood News Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami storm into first-ever MLS Cup final | Football News History incoming? Rohit Sharma just steps away from a career-defining feat | Cricket News Farhan Akhtar Calls Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur ‘Beautifully Crafted Film’, Praises Team | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Abhishek Sharma goes berserk: 12-ball fifty, 32-ball hundred as he shatters multiple T20 records | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Abhishek Sharma goes berserk: 12-ball fifty, 32-ball hundred as he shatters multiple T20 records | Cricket News


Abhishek Sharma (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

After enduring a series of low scores on his comeback to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Punjab’s captain, Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking counterattack on Sunday morning, hammering a record-breaking century against a seasoned Bengal bowling attack at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.A 12-ball fifty with 50 runs in boundaries Sent out to open after Punjab opted to bat first, Abhishek found rhythm immediately. He blasted his way to a half-century in just 12 deliveries, launching into his former SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Mohammed Shami for 23 runs in a single over. The scale of the assault was astonishing. By the time he reached his fifty, the left-hander had scored 50 of his first 51 runs in boundaries, smashing five sixes and five fours to leave Bengal stunned.

How Ajit Agarkar is letting Indian cricket down

Alongside him, Prabhsimran Singh also fired up early, helping Punjab surge past 120 inside eight overs. Abhishek continued to muscle sixes straight down the ground, repeatedly targeting the V region with brutal precision.Equals Rohit Sharma; only Virat Kohli ahead The carnage didn’t stop. Abhishek stormed to a century in 32 balls, finishing with 11 sixes and seven fours before reaching triple figures. This knock marked his eighth T20 hundred in 157 innings, bringing him level with Rohit Sharma. Among Indian batters, only Virat Kohli (nine) has more T20 centuries. Just last season, Abhishek smashed a 28-ball hundred against Meghalaya, the joint-fastest by any Indian in T20 cricket. He also struck 87 sixes in T20s in 2024, the most by an Indian man in a single year.Breaks his own six-hitting record With 16 sixes in this innings alone, Abhishek went past his 2024 tally, becoming the first Indian to cross 90 T20 sixes in a calendar year.Most T20 sixes by an Indian in a calendar year

  • 91* (33 innings) – Abhishek Sharma (2025)
  • 87 (38 innings) – Abhishek Sharma (2024)
  • 85 (41 innings) – Suryakumar Yadav (2022)
  • 71 (33 innings) – Suryakumar Yadav (2023)
  • 66 (31 innings) – Rishabh Pant (2018)
  • 63 (42 innings) – Shreyas Iyer (2019)
  • 60 (32 innings) – Sanju Samson (2024)

Punjab cross the 300-run mark Abhishek eventually departed for a spectacular 148 off 52 balls, with 16 sixes and eight fours, but not before powering Punjab to a score beyond 300. They have now become only the second Indian T20 side, after Baroda against Sikkim in 2024, to breach the 300-run barrier.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami storm into first-ever MLS Cup final | Football News

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami storm into first-ever MLS Cup final | Football News

History incoming? Rohit Sharma just steps away from a career-defining feat | Cricket News

History incoming? Rohit Sharma just steps away from a career-defining feat | Cricket News

‘Masters of ODI cricket’: KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience | Cricket News

‘Masters of ODI cricket’: KL Rahul counts on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience | Cricket News

The RoKo reboot: Focus readjusted, 2027 ODI World Cup target locked | Cricket News

The RoKo reboot: Focus readjusted, 2027 ODI World Cup target locked | Cricket News

Pakistan players mock umpire after taking wicket vs Sri Lanka – watch | Cricket News

Pakistan players mock umpire after taking wicket vs Sri Lanka – watch | Cricket News

La Liga: Dani Olmo scores brace as Barcelona pick up 3-1 victory over Alaves | Football News

La Liga: Dani Olmo scores brace as Barcelona pick up 3-1 victory over Alaves | Football News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST