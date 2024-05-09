বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ মে ২০২৪ | ২৬শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Abhishek Sharma: ‘You see class in his batting’: This young batter’s style reminds former India cricketer of Yuvraj Singh | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৯, ২০২৪ ৪:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has drawn parallels between Sunrisers Hyderabad‘s young sensation Abhishek Sharma‘s batting style and the iconic strokes of Yuvraj Singh.
In the aftermath of SRH’s remarkable chase against Lucknow Super Giants, Chopra highlighted Abhishek’s elegant bat swing reminiscent of his mentor Yuvraj’s flair.
“Abhishek Sharma is a very good story.If I compare their (Abhishek and Head’s) hitting styles, Abhishek’s style seems cleaner to me. The backlift comes nicely, it reminds you slightly of Yuvraj Singh, and the downswing is very good. You see class in his batting,” expressed Chopra on his Youtube channel, emphasizing the refinement in Abhishek’s strokeplay.Abhishek Sharma’s stellar performance, comprising six sixes and eight fours during his unbeaten 75 off just 28 balls, further accentuated his impact on the game. Chopra noted the contrast in styles between Abhishek and his partner Travis Head, highlighting Abhishek’s seamless execution of cricketing shots.
“It seems like Head is taking people’s class, as though he is just beating them up, and it seems just like an extension of cricketing shots in his (Abhishek’s) case. He also hits sixes,” observed Chopra, underscoring Abhishek’s versatility as a power hitter.

Expressing confidence in Abhishek’s potential, Chopra advocated for his inclusion in the Indian team in the near future, citing his proficiency as a striker of the ball.
“I feel Abhishek Sharma should be in the Indian team not too long from now. His name should come in the Indian team. We cannot say that we don’t have strikers. We have many. You can see Abhishek Sharma. After that, Yashasvi Jaiswal hits at the top,” Chopra added.
“The list is long now. When you have so many hitters, no one should turn back and say that we don’t have players who can hit. If we choose to go in a different direction, it’s not the fault of Indian cricketers. The future is in front of you about how India will be batting going forward. It’s heartening to see the way they are batting,” Chopra concluded.





