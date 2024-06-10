Actor Noor Malabika Das Dies: The Trial Star’s Moving Message in Last Instagram Post Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Noor Malabika Das died on June 6, Thursday, in Mumbai. The actress, who was seen in Kajol’s The Trial, was reportedly found dead in her apartment. Police suspect a case of suicide and the investigation is ongoing. Amid the reports, several social media users are revisiting her last Instagram post. The post was shared two days before her death.

In the post, Noor was seen grooving to the song Dost Banke. She shared the video with a moving note about beauty. “There is only one face and that is @noormalabika1 matching with no one else nd I no need to see the mirror my beauty is according to your reflection. My mirror is the world sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes better,sometimes silly, sometimes playful, sometimes naughty, sometimes jolly, sometimes kind, sometimes cool, sometimes fire, sometimes childish, sometimes matured.. according to the swing,” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

About Noor Malabika Das:

Noor was a former air hostess. The actress hailed from Assam and had made her place in the world of Hindi web series. She had leading roles in several web series, including “Siskiyaan,” “Walkaman Upaya,” and “Charamsukh.” In “The Trial,” she played a supporting role besides actor Kajol.

Noor Malabika Das’ Cause of Death:

As per police sources, Noor was found after her neighbors reported a foul smell coming from her apartment. The concerned neighbors soon informed the Oshiwara Police, who then forced their way into the flat. The police found Noor’s decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan and have initially ruled the death as a suicide. A detailed investigation is still underway.

As per media reports, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged suicide.